Grassley: No Senate action on aid bill until July

Grassley



The Senate won’t take up another bill to provide coronavirus-pandemic related aid until after the July 4 recess, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told rural reporters today.

Grassley said in his weekly call that the Senate is in “a mood of taking a very necessary assessment” of the impact of the previous coronavirus aid bills before taking up another one. He noted that unemployment insurance does not run out until the end of July, and said he expects the Senate to pass a bill updating the Payment Protection Program shortly.

Grassley also said he believed that President Donald Trump’s actions against China over Hong Kong were “appropriate,” but that there has been too much “conflation” between trade policy and other issues related to China. Grassley said he still “has confidence” that China will fulfill its responsibilities under the phase one trade agreement and that Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer believes that, too.

Grassley said he is still optimistic about the future of the United States because the country has limited government, economic freedom and politics that “allow us as individuals to do our own path through life.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



He also said that despite the protests and looting around the country this week, he still believes the country has “social cohesion” because most of the demonstrations “are peaceful ones in which people are exercising that social cohesion, exercising their constitutional rights.” The percentage of people in the streets who are looting is only 10% or 5%, Grassley said.