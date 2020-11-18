Grassley praises GAO report on farm payment limitations

The Government Accountability Office said Tuesday that the Agriculture Department has not been systematically reviewing Farm Service Agency state compliance with rules on farm program eligibility.

“This lack of oversight and accountability has created a welfare system for some joint-ventures and general partnerships, particularly in the South,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a news release.

“The report shows that 19 of the top 20 farms that received payments in 2016 and 2017 are in the South. Farm payments should only go to those with dirt under their nails. Congress must fix this broken system in the next farm bill. I look forward to continuing to work with the USDA as they address much-needed changes to FSA office operations to implement these recommendations.”

Sen. Grassley on Tuesday, Nov. 17 announced he had been exposed to COVID-19.