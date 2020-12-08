Grassley talks Vilsack, farmer suicide bill, COVID-19 aid

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said today he would be pleased if President-elect Joe Biden selects Tom Vilsack, the former Iowa Democratic governor who was agriculture secretary in the Obama administration, to be his agriculture secretary.

Asked by The Hagstrom Report during a call to rural reporters what he thought about the speculation that Biden will pick Vilsack, Grassley said, “It’s a pretty simple answer. I like what Vilsack did as secretary of agriculture for eight years, and if he was in for another four years it would be OK with me. I would be glad if he wants me to speak for him before the [Senate] Agriculture Committee.”

Grassley said he last saw Vilsack face to face in August, when they held a joint news conference at an Idaho dairy to discuss the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

“I’ve always had a good working relationship with Vilsack,” Grassley said. Vilsack has been “very helpful in getting a lot of things done and bringing them to the attention of people.”

Grassley announced today that the National Defense Authorization Act will include the bill to prevent suicide among farmers that he has co-sponsored with Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

That bill provides a voluntary stress management training program for employees of Farm Service Agency offices so that they can identify and get help for farmers who are under stress.

Grassley noted that commodity prices are higher now than they have been in several years, but that even in the best of times farming is a high-stress way of making a living. He pointed out that a storm this summer destroyed crops on 800,000 acres of land in Iowa and that while farmers were covered by crop insurance those farmers still will not earn what they would have if they had been able to harvest their crops.

Grassley said he believes Congress will pass a combined omnibus appropriations bill and COVID-19 stimulus package on Dec. 18. He said he expects Congress to pass a one-week continuing resolution to finance the government after the current CR expires Friday. Congress needs an additional week because the proposed $908 billion COVID bill has only broad categories of aid and that the details have to be worked out.

Grassley said he is pessimistic about the inclusion of farm aid because members of Congress see that farmers have already gotten a lot of money and wonder if more is really needed.