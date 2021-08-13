Grassley to Justice: Examine Cargill/Continental purchase of Sanderson Farms
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Monday wrote to the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, expressing concern about the proposed joint acquisition of Sanderson Farms by Cargill and Continental Grain Co. and asking the division to examine the proposed acquisition and consult with the Agriculture Department about its effect on the U.S. poultry industry.
“I am concerned that continued mergers and acquisitions in an already concentrated poultry industry will increase consolidation, frustrate competition and reduce marketing options,” Grassley wrote. “I also am concerned about the impact on consumer choice and price of poultry products.”
