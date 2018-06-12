Grassley to offer farm bill amendments

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said today and Monday that he will offer amendments to the farm bill, both in the Senate Agriculture Committee markup on Wednesday and on the floor.

Grassley told reporters today that he will offer amendments to define who is an "actively engaged" farmer eligible for subsidies, and to impose payment limits, but he has not decided which he will offer in committee.

Grassley also spoke at a Heritage Foundation event on Monday. In that speech, he said, "Why can't we require farmers who collect huge sums of money from the government to actually work on the farm? I do not believe in unlimited subsidies, like are in the House farm bill," according to an article in the Food and Environment Reporting Network's Ag Insider.

Grassley also said he would build support for a proposal by Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, to make changes to the Price Loss Coverage and Agriculture Risk Coverage program, and that he will support a bill sponsored by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., to make changes to the sugar program.

The American Sugar Alliance, which represents cane and beet growers, opposes the Shaheen-Toomey legislation, while the Sweetener Users Association, which represents food and beverage users of sugar, favors it.