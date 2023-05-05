Gray hairs and wrinkles

Meinzer

“He’s still breathing so I know he’s not dead.” Those were the words that my brother told my mom as I laid unconscious out in the yard after being a human yard dart from a hammock. I’m sure that all mothers love hearing phrases like that. They say that a mother’s love is the strongest bond in the world. I think it has to be, a mother’s heart has to be big and full of love because if not she might have a heart attack from all the things her children put her through. I lost count of the times my brother and I had a near death experience that likely took years off our poor mother’s life. It came to the point where mom told Jake and I that unless there were bones sticking out or we were bleeding, she didn’t want to know about it.

I don’t know one single mother that doesn’t have a few gray hairs or a wrinkle or two caused by her children. As a father I know we worry about our kids, but the worry of a father is totally different than that of a mother. Mom worries about everything down to the last detail. When the family is getting ready for a vacation, mom is the one who usually sets the itinerary, packs up most of the bags, finds a sitter for the dog and books all the hotels. Dad usually loads the luggage in the car, asks what is taking so long, and checks the oil. See a lot of us dads out there like to wing things to an extent, and it drives the women we are married to insane. Moms like to have a plan, a plan means order and order means peace. Dads on the other hand seem to thrive on chaos. The blending of the two is what makes families so unique. One parent brings adventure and thrill, the other makes sure that everyone survives.

Mothers must be angels from heaven here on earth. When a toddler has a crisis, mommy is the person they want the most. When grown men find the girl they want to marry, often they bring her home to meet mama before they buy an engagement ring. Mothers are people that can only be described as super humans. They bring life into the world, nurture, love, and comfort children to bring them up to respectable adults. The old saying “the hand that rocks the cradle rules the world,” really is true. A mother can change a child’s life.

Children are the future. They are the ones that will one day do everything that we do to run the world, and they will do it better because they will have our mistakes to learn from. Without moms the future would not be possible. Every gray hair, wrinkle, stretch mark, sleepless night and tear shed should be viewed with pride. They all tell a story and mark a special moment in a child’s life.

Whether you are a mama to a child you carried, one you adopted, one who was born sleeping, or one you never had the opportunity to meet, Happy Mother’s Day. My hat is off to all of you. I think that all of you do a job better than I ever could. Enjoy your day and make dad spoil you. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.