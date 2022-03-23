Gray’s Angus Ranch Bull Sale
TFP Rep: Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: 03/19/2022
Location: Harrison, Neb.
Auctioneer: Greg Goggins
Averages
Sale Averages
35 Older Bulls Avg. $4,428.00
65 Yearling Bulls Avg. $4,538
100 head Registered Bulls Avg. $4,499.00
Top Bulls:
Lot 66 Gray’s Outright 1021 Sold for $8,750.00 to Brain Palm – Mitchell, NE
Lott 88 Gray’s Outright 1751 Sold for $8,750.00 to Destry Brown – Oshkosh, NE
Lot 42 Gray’s Outright 71 Sold for $8,750.00 to Brian Palm – Mitchell, NE
Lot 87 Gray’s Charlo 1571 Sold for $7,500.00 to Coffee and Sons – Harrison, NE
Lot 48 Gray’s Rainfall 311 Sold for $7,250.00 to Nicole Pfrang – Goth, KS
Comments
Sale day for Gray’s Angus Ranch had great weather and a good crowd for the bull sale. The bulls were deep in quality from the yearlings to the 2-year-old old bulls. Sale morning had people going through the pens to study the bulls.
