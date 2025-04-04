Gray’s Angus Ranch Second Centery Performance Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Scott Dirk
- Date of Sale: 03/31/2025
- Location: Sale at the new Gray’s Angus Headquarters, Harrison, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
- Averages:
40 Two Year Old Angus Bulls avg. $6,506
49 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $5,745
- Comments:
It was kind of a blustery day for the Gray family as they held their Annual Bull sale at their new sale facility on the outskirts of Harrison, Neb. The moisture in the air and little bit of mud on the boots was very welcomed.
Gray Angus is a seventh generation ranching outfit in northwestern Nebraska owned by Rod and Laura Gray and family. The cattle in this sale are functional, no frills cattle offering a complete package of performance, calving ease and soundness. This past summer they were able to purchase the old Windy Acres sale barn from Broken Arrow Angus to serve as their new sale facility and bull feeding pens. A great addition to their operation.
Top selling two year old bulls:
Lot 45, Gray’s Out Front 7143, Apr. 23, 2023 son of Gray’s Out Front 4170 x Quaker Hill Rampage 0A36 to Byron Burdick, Johnstown, Neb., for $15,000.
Lot 26, Gray’s Black Canyon 4433, Mar. 18, 2023 son of Gray’s Courage 1086 x Gray’s Full Back 3474 to Todd Lewin, Chadron, Neb., for $8,500.
Lot 14, Gray’s Columbus 2713, Mar. 2, 2023 son of Gray’s Uno 2871 x Gray’s Tour of Duty 296 to Bill Skavdahl, Harrison, Neb., for $8,250.
Lot 152, Gray’s Shotgun 4033, Mar. 16, 2023 son of Gray’s Outright 1751 x Gray’s Chisum 1665 to TJ Manning, Marsland, Neb., for $8,250.
Top yearling bulls:
Lot 53, Gray’s Accomplishment 84, Jan. 23, 2024 son of Sitz Accomplishment 720F x Gray’s Emblem 9447 to Kretschman Angus, Arvada, Wyo., for $17,000.
Lot 61, Gray’s Resilient 324, Jan. 29, 2024 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Gray’s Emblem 9447 to Coffee & Son, Inc., Harrison, Neb., for $9,000.
Lot 58, Gray’s Wrangler 274, Jan. 29, 2024 son of S Wrangler 830 x Gray’s Chisum 1665 to Bryan Palm, Mitchell, Neb., for $8,000.
Lot 52, Gray’s Accomplishment 24, Jan. 21, 2024 son of Sitz Accomplishment 720F x Gray’s Cowboy 1698 to Spear-Diamond Ranch, Scottsbluff, Neb., for $7,500.
