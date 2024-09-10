Grazing Management Workshop offered at SAVE Farm

Grazing Management Workshop being offered at SAVE Farm near Riley, Kan., on Sept. 18-19. File photo

Grazing

How do you get the most benefit from your pastureland while still preserving the health and vitality of the grass? Dive into that and other topics at the Grazing Management Workshop being offered at SAVE Farm near Riley, Kan., on Sept. 18-19. This is a free workshop for current producers, beginning farmers and ranchers, veterans and transitioning service members interested in or currently engaged in land management and grazing activities. This brand new course will be taught by experienced Natural Resources Conservation Service specialists and other grazing educators. While the workshop is free, advance registration is appreciated.

The workshop will be led by David Kraft and Doug Spencer, as well as other grazing and livestock educators. Kraft is a rangeland management specialist and co-coordinator for the Kansas Grazing Lands Coalition. He retired from NRCS in 2020 after a 36-year career that included serving as the state rangeland management specialist and regional ecological site specialist. He and his wife Jan now operate a contract grazing operation in southwest Coffey County.

Spencer currently serves as the state grazing specialist for NRCS in Kansas. He provides NRCS personnel and producers with statewide leadership, technical guidance and training on grazing, forage and livestock management related practices, programs and activities. He lives in Marion County with his wife and three children and continues to help with the family farm. In 2020 he was awarded the USDA-NRCS Rangeland Conservationist of the Year.

Other instructors include Walt Fick and KC Olson.

This workshop is part of a multi-year Conservation Coalition grant fron NRCS Kansas-USDA. Educational workshop sponsors are Kansas NRCS, Kansas Association of Conservation Districts, Kansas Grazing Lands Coalition, Kansas Farmers Union, John Deere Foundation, Kansas Center for Sustainable Agriculture and Alternative Crops, SAVE Farm, Farmer Veteran Coalition Kansas Chapter.

Please RSVP with your name, email address, and phone number to mary@kglc.org

or call Mary at (785) 562-8726. Please note your type of agricultural operation and level of experience. This event is free of charge and includes lunch both days.