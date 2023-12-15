Greeley Foundation to award $50,000 in scholarships

Once again, the Greeley Stampede Foundation will be awarding 20 $2,500 academic scholarships to Weld County high school seniors. Since its inception in 2006, the foundation has awarded over $900,000 in scholarships to over 675 students to support our community and students pursuing a higher education.

The academic scholarship application is now open. Weld County students that are interested in applying can find the application at greeleystampede.org/p/scholarships . The deadline to apply is midnight on Feb. 28, 2024.

Students are awarded the scholarship based on their academics, volunteer or work experience, extracurricular activities and leadership. Recipients of the scholarship may use the funds at any accredited trade school, community college, university or college.

For questions or more information regarding the scholarship program, please e-mail scholarships@greeleystampede.org .

The Stampede Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization formed to support continuing education for Weld County students. The Greeley Stampede produces and hosts annual events, including the Big Buckle Ball, Western Art Show, and the Stampede Golf Tournament to benefit the scholarship fund. To support the foundation’s scholarships and grants, look for upcoming information regarding these events to participate.