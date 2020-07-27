Greeley selected to host RAM National Curcuit Finals Rodeo

Considered to be one of the largest rodeos of the PRORODEO season, the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo will find its home in Greeley this September. The Greeley Stampede was already planning on hosting the Spud Rodeo Series in September, but like most things right now, plans change. At least this time it is for the better as the RAM NCFR takes the place of the Spud Rodeo.

“The RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo is one of the most significant PRORODEOS of the year,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “It was imperative we have this event, and the committee in Greeley is going to help that by stepping up to host it.” This is the first time the RAM NCFR, originally scheduled to take place in Kissimmee, Fla., will be hosted in Greeley. “We are honored to collaborate with the PRCA on this important event in the sport of rodeo and acknowledge the hard work of the rodeo contestants,” commented Chad Sanger, Greeley Stampede general chairman.

Earlier this year the Greeley Stampede had to cancel all summer events for the Independence Day celebration including all six of the rodeos due to health concerns of COVID-19. Health concerns still exist for hosting large events and the stampede along with the PRCA are taking every precaution to keep the cowboys and fans safe. “At this time, we are working to ensure we can safely have fans in the stands during the rodeo series,” Sanger said. “We are working with local and state government to protect the health of our community and navigate through the changing regulations for events.” Currently, the RAM NCFR will broadcast live on the Cowboy Network television station for fans to enjoy. The Greeley Stampede will release more information regarding tickets to the event when available.

The RAM NCFR, the most prestigious rodeo under the PRCA circuit system, will be comprised of five performances featuring more than 200 contestants from each of the 12 US circuits as well as Canada and Mexico competing to become circuit champions. Dates for the rodeos will be Sept. 10-13 with two performances on the 12th. The circuit finals, which is a bracket style competition, will culminate with a semifinals and finals on Sunday, Sept. 13. “The bracket style is different than what our fans are used to seeing. During the stampede, contestants ride once and try to get a spot in our finals. The bracket gives fans more of an opportunity to follow the cowboys while they are here competing,” Sanger said.

For more information on the RAM NCFR series visit greeleystampede.org/p/ramfinals. If you are interested in tickets for the rodeo series and want to be notified about updates, e-mail tickets@greeleystampede.org to be added to the contact list. To stay up-to-date with the series and all things Greeley Stampede related, be sure to follow the Stampede on social media.