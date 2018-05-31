Greeley Stampede adds Classic Car Show to event

The Greeley Stampede is looking for classic cars and trucks to display indoors at the Events Center during the 2018 community event's first Classic Car Show sponsored by Grease Monkey. Register for your chance to display your classis car or truck during the 97th Greeley Stampede.

"Annually the Stampede draws more than 260,000 guests," said Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede general manager. "And we work hard at making sure there is something for everyone to enjoy. The car show is another addition to the event to expand what we have to offer to our guests."

The car show has been split into two categories: Chevrolets (June 22-28) and Fords (June 29-July 4). Best of show awards will be presented at the end of the show. Participants will receive complimentary park admission and parking.

To register, visit greeleystampede.org/p/carshow. Space is limited. Registration closes June 8. Vehicles will be displayed behind crowd control fencing left inside the secured Events Center during the selected categories time.

Contact Justin Watada at (970) 356-7787 or justin@greeleystampede.org with questions.