Greeley Stampede American bull fighting results

The arena filled with cowboys and cowgirls June 25 during the 97th Annual Greeley Stampede American Bull Fighting event sponsored by Colorado Chevy Dealers. The event kicked off with the entrance of the 15 competitors with a flag presentation by 2018 Miss Rodeo Colorado, Alex Hyland. Announcer Wayne Wise lead the charge for the evening events, and he worked hand-in-hand with stock contractor Kevin Rich to produce an unforgettable show. To add another dimension to the performance, American Bull Fighting also featured a special musical performance of Colorado natives, Lazer & Levi.

American Bull Fighting is truly man against beast, with modern-day gladiators risking everything in a 90-second match. The rodeo athletes are judged on how well they maneuver around a Mexican fighting bull. Death defying feats are attempted such as jumping over a bull and staying within inches of the bull's head; a trick that was attempted by nearly every fighter.

After five rounds of competition the final placings landed as follows: Tate Rhodes in third place, Conner Rowley in second, and winning the 2018 American Bull Fighting at the Greeley Stampede was Jaden Olearnick.

The cowboys continue to test their skills on June 26 at 7 p.m. at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Xtreme Bulls performance sponsored by Bank of Colorado. The PRCA Pro Rodeo series begins on June 27 and continues June 28, June 30, and July 1-2 with finals on July 3.