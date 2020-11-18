Greeley Stampede announces concert series performers

Let’s try this again. With 2020 coming to an end, we look with hopeful eyes towards 2021 and being able to celebrate our independence and western heritage at the 99th Annual Greeley Stampede. The Greeley Stampede Committee has been working hard behind-the-scenes to prepare the event for our community. The result of some of that hard work is the announcement of the 2021 Superstars Concert Series and Faith & the Family Night concert. Finally, some good news to come out of 2020. Without further ado, here is the lineup we have all been waiting for:

2021 Superstars Concert Series presented by Power Services Company:

Friday, June 25 — Brett Young with Ian Munsick

Saturday, June 26 — 3 Doors Down with Ayron Jones

Thursday, July 1 — Dwight Yoakam with Casey James Prestwood

Friday, July 2 — Jon Pardi with Tyler Walker

Saturday, July 3 — HARDY and Lauren Alaina

FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT CONCERT

Sunday, June 27 — TobyMac

EARLY ACCESS GIFT CARDS

Tickets for the Greeley Stampede will go on sale in early 2021 due to the uncertainty as to what summer is going to look like for large events. The event will follow local and state government COVID guidelines as the health and safety of the community, guests, volunteers and staff is a top priority for the event. “While we hope that next year’s event will be back to normal, we are expecting some restrictions including a reduced capacity,” commented Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede general manager. The Greeley Stampede is also currently adding upgrades to the arena to improve the guest experience and change the arena capacity. More information on those upgrades to come.

To ease the wait for 2021 tickets, the Greeley Stampede is offering Early Access gift cards for the holiday season. The gift cards will give the purchaser or gift receiver an opportunity to purchase event tickets before they are available to the general public. “We know a lot of guests who usually purchase Stampede tickets for holiday gifts,” said Watada. “The Early Access gift cards is an opportunity for guests to skip the line to have a better chance at getting the seats they want when tickets are available.”

These limited time gift cards are available now through Dec. 23 and are sold in increments of $25. When the on-sale date is finalized, Early Access Gift Card holders will be contacted with their window to purchase. Gift cards can be redeemed for event tickets including rodeo, concert and Colorado’s most affordable entertainment, the SuperStars Series Concert Package. Early Access Gift Cards are only available through the Greeley Stampede ticket office by calling (970) 356-7787 or visiting 600 N 14th Ave. The ticket office is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mark your calendars now, the 2021 Greeley Stampede will be June 23-July 4. For more information about the Greeley Stampede and to keep up with future updates, visit greeleystampede.org.