Greeley Stampede Festival Food Tour

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Stampede summer festivities may have been cancelled this year, but that isn’t going to stop us from enjoying some of our favorite elements of the stampede including the food. Just the mention of festival food casts vivid memories filled with the sound of the grills, the smell of the fryers, and all of the guilty pleasures we allow ourselves to have once a year. To help satisfy those annual cravings for festival food, the Greeley Stampede has partnered with local restaurants to bring some of the guest favorites for us to enjoy in a Festival Food Tour for a limited time.

Participating restaurants will serve the festival food during the originally scheduled time of the Greeley Stampede, June 24–July 5 while supplies last. When you purchase one of the listed items from a participating location, take a picture of the food and post it to social media using #GSFestivalFood or e-mail it to info@greeleystampede.org for a chance to win an Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler or a $250 gift card to American Furniture Warehouse. See below for a list of participating restaurants and their festival food options. For more information on the restaurants and entering to win, visit greeleystampede.org/p/food-tour.

Participating Restaurants

Aunt Helen’s Coffee House Strawberry Lemonade

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Funnel Cakes & Smoked Turkey Legs

Dillard’s Café Loaded Hand Cut Fries

The Dugout Bar-B-Q Rib-On-A-Stick

Gourmet Grub Red Velvet Fried Oreos

Jerri J’s Chocolate Covered Cheesecake On-A-Stick

Kenny’s Steak House BBQ Pulled Pork

Luna’s Tacos & Tequila Elotes Fritters & Tequila Limonada

McCarty’s at the Eaton Country Club Cowboy Burger

Nana’s Famous BBQ Outlaw Nachos Supreme & Fried Chicken On-A-Stick

(Limited days and locations)

Wing Shack Funnel Cake Fries