Greeley Stampede Foundation awards $50,000 in scholarships

Greeley Stampede Foundation
Since its inception in 2001, the Greeley Stampede Foundation has been a beacon of support for graduating high school seniors in Weld County, awarding scholarships to help them pursue their higher education dreams. Over the years, the foundation has proudly distributed more than $1 million to over 675 deserving students, making a significant impact on their academic journeys and future careers.

As we move forward in 2025, the foundation is thrilled to announce the continuation of this tradition with the awarding of $50,000 in academic scholarships. This year, 20 exceptional students will each receive a $2,500 scholarship, recognizing their outstanding academic achievements and exemplary community leadership. These scholarships are designed to provide financial assistance and encouragement to students as they embark on their higher education paths.

The Greeley Stampede Foundation remains committed to fostering the growth and development of young minds in Weld County. By supporting students who demonstrate both academic excellence and a strong commitment to their communities, the foundation aims to cultivate future leaders who will contribute positively to society.

Congratulations to the 2025 scholarship recipients. Your dedication, hard work, and leadership have earned you this recognition, and we are excited to see the great things you will accomplish in your educational endeavors and beyond.

2025 Academic Scholarship Recipients

Rosalinda Bocanegra Northridge HSCornella Brown Eaton HSJocelyn Chaves Greeley Central HSAlejandra Contreras Greeley Central HSKaitlyn Fenton Greeley West HS
     
Corra Fetzer
Platte Valley HS		Macee Flores Frontier CharterAlondra Fraire Greeley Central HSLaneya Harris Fort Lupton HSNandre Ibo Greeley Central HS
     
Nevaeh Jimenez Valley HSTessa Johnston Greeley Central HSMakayla Olin Early College AcademyDante Parlin Greeley Central HSKirianne Ranous Early College Academy
     
Sarah Rasmussen Greeley Central HSAlyssa Salazar Platte Valley HSMikkhi Sedey Roosevelt HSRyan Sharp Eaton HSKaylee Staudinger Eaton HS
     
   
