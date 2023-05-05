Greeley Stampede Foundation scholarship largest awarded

Continuing the tradition of awarding academic scholarships to Weld County High School seniors, the Greeley Stampede Foundation along with JBS is proud to announce the 2023 recipients.

2023 Academic Scholarship Recipients

Jenna Batka

Highland HS Merelyn Chavez

Greeley West HS Taylor Dunbar

Greeley West HS Matilda Endorf

University HS Paige Hill

Northridge HS Makynna Hollis

Platte Valley HS Paige Janke

Severance HS Kaleigh Johnson

Briggsdale HS Raegan Johnson

Windsor HS Aleksanter Korolainen

University HS Maggie Livingston

Severance HS Sonia Loma Arteaga

Greeley Central HS Emily Maske

Eaton HS Ariel Moroka-Fisk

Greeley Central HS Tanner Reinert

Platte Valley HS Madison Richmann

Branson Online HS Haile Rigg

Severance HS Ainslie Ross

Eaton HS Kyle Roth

Platte Valley HS Trenton Salberg

Eaton HS Cache Sanger

Eaton HS Cortland Sanger

Eaton HS Zachary Schmunk

Valley HS Masen Schneider

Platte Valley HS Megan teVelde

Erie HS

Since 2001, the Greeley Stampede Foundation has awarded $798,040 in academic scholarships to 667 graduating Weld County high school seniors to support the events mission to strengthen our community. Over the years, the foundation has grown with 2023 being the largest dollar amount awarded with $125,000 in scholarships going to the 25 selected students at $5,000 each.

A portion of the scholarship fund is thanks to JBS which for the second year in a row, as part of their Hometown Strong initiative, joined the foundation with a $50,000 donation towards the 2023 scholarships.

“This year, with the help of JBS, we were able to award $5,000 to 25 students in support of their academic goals,” said Nyla Bristow, Greeley Stampede Foundation chairman. “We are thrilled at the growth of the foundations mission to support our community and students pursuing higher education by awarding scholarships and grants.”

Funding for the foundations scholarships comes from events the Greeley Stampede produces and hosts including the Big Buckle Ball, Western Art Show, and the Stampede Golf Tournament as well as funding from the Greeley Stampede Old Buckers organization. For more information about the Foundation, visit greeleystampede.org/p/foundation .