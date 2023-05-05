Greeley Stampede Foundation scholarship largest awarded
Continuing the tradition of awarding academic scholarships to Weld County High School seniors, the Greeley Stampede Foundation along with JBS is proud to announce the 2023 recipients.
2023 Academic Scholarship Recipients
|Jenna Batka
Highland HS
|Merelyn Chavez
Greeley West HS
|Taylor Dunbar
Greeley West HS
|Matilda Endorf
University HS
|Paige Hill
Northridge HS
|Makynna Hollis
Platte Valley HS
|Paige Janke
Severance HS
|Kaleigh Johnson
Briggsdale HS
|Raegan Johnson
Windsor HS
|Aleksanter Korolainen
University HS
|Maggie Livingston
Severance HS
|Sonia Loma Arteaga
Greeley Central HS
|Emily Maske
Eaton HS
|Ariel Moroka-Fisk
Greeley Central HS
|Tanner Reinert
Platte Valley HS
|Madison Richmann
Branson Online HS
|Haile Rigg
Severance HS
|Ainslie Ross
Eaton HS
|Kyle Roth
Platte Valley HS
|Trenton Salberg
Eaton HS
|Cache Sanger
Eaton HS
|Cortland Sanger
Eaton HS
|Zachary Schmunk
Valley HS
|Masen Schneider
Platte Valley HS
|Megan teVelde
Erie HS
Since 2001, the Greeley Stampede Foundation has awarded $798,040 in academic scholarships to 667 graduating Weld County high school seniors to support the events mission to strengthen our community. Over the years, the foundation has grown with 2023 being the largest dollar amount awarded with $125,000 in scholarships going to the 25 selected students at $5,000 each.
A portion of the scholarship fund is thanks to JBS which for the second year in a row, as part of their Hometown Strong initiative, joined the foundation with a $50,000 donation towards the 2023 scholarships.
“This year, with the help of JBS, we were able to award $5,000 to 25 students in support of their academic goals,” said Nyla Bristow, Greeley Stampede Foundation chairman. “We are thrilled at the growth of the foundations mission to support our community and students pursuing higher education by awarding scholarships and grants.”
Funding for the foundations scholarships comes from events the Greeley Stampede produces and hosts including the Big Buckle Ball, Western Art Show, and the Stampede Golf Tournament as well as funding from the Greeley Stampede Old Buckers organization. For more information about the Foundation, visit greeleystampede.org/p/foundation.