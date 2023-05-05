 Greeley Stampede Foundation scholarship largest awarded | TheFencePost.com
Greeley Stampede Foundation scholarship largest awarded

News News |

Greeley Stampede Foundation

Continuing the tradition of awarding academic scholarships to Weld County High School seniors, the Greeley Stampede Foundation along with JBS is proud to announce the 2023 recipients.

2023 Academic Scholarship Recipients

Jenna Batka
Highland HS		Merelyn Chavez
Greeley West HS		Taylor Dunbar
Greeley West HS		Matilda Endorf
University HS		Paige Hill
Northridge HS
     
Makynna Hollis
Platte Valley HS		Paige Janke
Severance HS		Kaleigh Johnson
Briggsdale HS		Raegan Johnson
Windsor HS		Aleksanter Korolainen
University HS
     
Maggie Livingston
Severance HS		Sonia Loma Arteaga
Greeley Central HS		Emily Maske
Eaton HS		Ariel Moroka-Fisk
Greeley Central HS		Tanner Reinert
Platte Valley HS
     
Madison Richmann
Branson Online  HS		Haile Rigg
Severance HS		Ainslie Ross
Eaton HS		Kyle Roth
Platte Valley HS		Trenton Salberg
Eaton HS
     
Cache Sanger
Eaton HS		Cortland Sanger
Eaton HS		Zachary Schmunk
Valley HS		Masen Schneider
Platte Valley  HS		Megan teVelde
Erie HS

Since 2001, the Greeley Stampede Foundation has awarded $798,040 in academic scholarships to 667 graduating Weld County high school seniors to support the events mission to strengthen our community. Over the years, the foundation has grown with 2023 being the largest dollar amount awarded with $125,000 in scholarships going to the 25 selected students at $5,000 each.

A portion of the scholarship fund is thanks to JBS which for the second year in a row, as part of their Hometown Strong initiative, joined the foundation with a $50,000 donation towards the 2023 scholarships.

“This year, with the help of JBS, we were able to award $5,000 to 25 students in support of their academic goals,” said Nyla Bristow, Greeley Stampede Foundation chairman. “We are thrilled at the growth of the foundations mission to support our community and students pursuing higher education by awarding scholarships and grants.”

Funding for the foundations scholarships comes from events the Greeley Stampede produces and hosts including the Big Buckle Ball, Western Art Show, and the Stampede Golf Tournament as well as funding from the Greeley Stampede Old Buckers organization. For more information about the Foundation, visit greeleystampede.org/p/foundation.

