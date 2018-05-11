Greeley Stampede Foundation scholarship recipients announced

More than 80 applications were submitted from students across Weld County high schools for a chance to be considered for a Greeley Stampede Foundation scholarship. Applications were submitted from all over Weld County, creating a very competitive selection process.

"Every year members of the Greeley Stampede Foundation are in awe of the amount of hard work and dedication that Weld students embody," said Bob Hinderaker, scholarship chairman of the Greeley Stampede Foundation. "To show our appreciation and support, the students will be recognized at several Stampede events including the Stampede Kickoff Luncheon on June 1 and the July 1 PRCA rodeo."

Recipients were selected based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community and plans to further their education. The selected 2018 Greeley Stampede Foundation High School Academic Scholarship recipients represent 11 Weld County High Schools. The foundation board is proud to help these community-minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community.

The Holland Memorial Scholarship was also given to a 2018 applicant. The Holland Scholarship was generously funded by Shirley Holland in memory of Tuffy Holland. Shirley and Tuffy are founding members of the Stampede Western Invitational Art Exhibit & Sale. Proceeds from the Western Art Show go to the Stampede Foundation to support education in Weld County.

For the fourth year, one college-level rodeo scholarship was awarded based on academic results and competitive level with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The 2018 recipient is Erica Sinclair who attends Colorado State University and is pursuing a dual major in equine science and agricultural business.

Also, in annual support of the young lady who dedicates herself to represent the state of Colorado and the Greeley Stampede as the home of the Miss Colorado Pageant across the nation, 2018 Miss Rodeo Colorado, Alex Hyland, a Windsor native, has been awarded a foundation scholarship.

Over $57,000 will be awarded to students for the 2018-2019 academic year. The 2018 recipients include:

Holland Memorial Scholarship

Ethan Alcazar

Eaton High School

Peyton Book

Greeley West High

Jackson Campbell

Greeley Central High

Paola Espinoza

Northridge High School

Miss Rodeo Colorado Foundation Scholarship

Spencer Evans

Greeley West High

Abigail Flores

University High School

Dario Garcia

Northridge High School

Alex Hyland

CSU Pueblo

Rodeo Scholarship

Elise Johnson

Greeley West High

Jacquelyn Jones

Frontier Academy

Hannah Kipp

Weld Central High

Monica Marquez

Fort Lupton High School

Krista McAllister

Frontier Academy

Joseph Messmer

Eaton High School

Caitlyn Olson

Frontier Academy

Cari Otto

Frontier Academy

Jacey Reinert

Platte Valley High School

Grant Rivera

Greeley Central High

Ethan Shepherd

Greeley West High

Joanna Shoemate

Windsor Charter

Erica Sinclair

CSU

Adalyn Vergara

Windsor High School

Abigail Morena Zavala

Northridge High School

The Stampede Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed to support continuing education for Weld County students. Since beginning the program, the Stampede Foundation has awarded more than $440,000 in scholarships.

The foundation works with the Greeley Stampede to produce events and programs that benefit the Stampede Foundation including the Stampede Western Art Show, Big Buckle Ball and Golf Tournament.