Greeley Stampede Foundation scholarship recipients announced
May 11, 2018
More than 80 applications were submitted from students across Weld County high schools for a chance to be considered for a Greeley Stampede Foundation scholarship. Applications were submitted from all over Weld County, creating a very competitive selection process.
"Every year members of the Greeley Stampede Foundation are in awe of the amount of hard work and dedication that Weld students embody," said Bob Hinderaker, scholarship chairman of the Greeley Stampede Foundation. "To show our appreciation and support, the students will be recognized at several Stampede events including the Stampede Kickoff Luncheon on June 1 and the July 1 PRCA rodeo."
Recipients were selected based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community and plans to further their education. The selected 2018 Greeley Stampede Foundation High School Academic Scholarship recipients represent 11 Weld County High Schools. The foundation board is proud to help these community-minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community.
The Holland Memorial Scholarship was also given to a 2018 applicant. The Holland Scholarship was generously funded by Shirley Holland in memory of Tuffy Holland. Shirley and Tuffy are founding members of the Stampede Western Invitational Art Exhibit & Sale. Proceeds from the Western Art Show go to the Stampede Foundation to support education in Weld County.
For the fourth year, one college-level rodeo scholarship was awarded based on academic results and competitive level with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The 2018 recipient is Erica Sinclair who attends Colorado State University and is pursuing a dual major in equine science and agricultural business.
Also, in annual support of the young lady who dedicates herself to represent the state of Colorado and the Greeley Stampede as the home of the Miss Colorado Pageant across the nation, 2018 Miss Rodeo Colorado, Alex Hyland, a Windsor native, has been awarded a foundation scholarship.
Recommended Stories For You
Over $57,000 will be awarded to students for the 2018-2019 academic year. The 2018 recipients include:
Holland Memorial Scholarship
Ethan Alcazar
Eaton High School
Peyton Book
Greeley West High
Jackson Campbell
Greeley Central High
Paola Espinoza
Northridge High School
Miss Rodeo Colorado Foundation Scholarship
Spencer Evans
Greeley West High
Abigail Flores
University High School
Dario Garcia
Northridge High School
Alex Hyland
CSU Pueblo
Rodeo Scholarship
Elise Johnson
Greeley West High
Jacquelyn Jones
Frontier Academy
Hannah Kipp
Weld Central High
Monica Marquez
Fort Lupton High School
Krista McAllister
Frontier Academy
Joseph Messmer
Eaton High School
Caitlyn Olson
Frontier Academy
Cari Otto
Frontier Academy
Jacey Reinert
Platte Valley High School
Grant Rivera
Greeley Central High
Ethan Shepherd
Greeley West High
Joanna Shoemate
Windsor Charter
Erica Sinclair
CSU
Adalyn Vergara
Windsor High School
Abigail Morena Zavala
Northridge High School
The Stampede Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed to support continuing education for Weld County students. Since beginning the program, the Stampede Foundation has awarded more than $440,000 in scholarships.
The foundation works with the Greeley Stampede to produce events and programs that benefit the Stampede Foundation including the Stampede Western Art Show, Big Buckle Ball and Golf Tournament.