Greeley Stampede Grand Marshals, a family affair

Warren and Julie Yoder selected as the 2023 Greeley Stampede Grand Marshals. Courtesy photo

Stampede-RFP-051523

Being selected as the Greeley Stampede Grand Marshals is a special honor. Honorees are chosen based on their commitment to the northern Colorado community and participation with the stampede. For this year’s Grand Marshals that commitment to community runs in the family with now two generations given the title. Anyone that has met the Yoder family knows their passion for and involvement in our community. Following Lee Yoder as the 2005 Grand Marshal, the Greeley Stampede is proud to announce Warren and Julie Yoder as the 2023 Grand Marshals.

“It is an honor to be named Grand Marshals,” said Warren. “This event and our community means so much to us that we are thrilled to be added to the long list of amazing past Grand Marshals.”

Over the years, as long time sponsors and supporters of the event, Warren and Julie have spent a lot of time at the Stampede with their family. “We have so many fond memories of the Greeley Stampede,” commented Warren Yoder. “The Stampede is something that we, and the community, always look forward to in the summer. One of my favorite memories that really stands out is seeing Johnny Cash at the Greeley Stampede.” Their connection to the event goes back to Warren’s father, Lee Yoder, as a sponsor of the event through the family business, Weld County Garage. Continuing that tradition and more including two of Warren and Julie’s sons being Mutton Bustin champions, one of Julie’s fondest memories of the event, and making ice-cream during the stampede for several years.

“This community has supported us so faithfully, that we believe giving back is the right thing to do,” remarked Julie. “There are so many organizations in our community doing amazing things that we feel blessed to work with them.” The Yoders have served on many boards in the community including the Chamber of Commerce, Greeley Transitional House, Habitat for Humanity and more. As chair members of the Cattle Barons Ball in 2019, an event that supports the American Cancer Society, Julie and Warren were the first to raise over $1,000,000 for the events cause. “We’re proud of the money that we raised for the American Cancer Society and the success of the event that year,” added Julie.

With their service and obvious passion for our community, Julie and Warren Yoder have earned the title of Grand Marshals for the 2023 Greeley Stampede. This is only a small way to thank the Yoders for the big work they do to continually strengthen our community. The Grand Marshals will be recognized at the 2023 Greeley Stampede during the daily parades, PRCA ProRodeos, and the Independence Day Parade.