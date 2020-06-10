Greeley Stampede introduces Shoebox Parade

Community members are invited to use materials from home to build a shoebox parade float and then submit photos of their creations to the Greeley Stampede. The Greeley Stampede will then create a parade video that will premiere live on Facebook Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 9a.m.

The Greeley Stampede annually has one of the largest Fourth of July Independence Day Parades. Community members traditionally stake out their spots days before to watch and cheer for their favorite marching band, floats and community organizations. Unfortunately, the parade is cancelled this year for the health and safety of our community. To keep the parade tradition alive, the Greeley Stampede is hosting a community supported virtual Shoebox Parade.

“The Shoebox Parade is a fun activity for families to get involved with the Stampede and celebrate Independence Day,” said Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede general manager. “Floats can be made from anything around the house. We want people to have fun with this project, get the family involved and be creative to make this community parade.”

The Greeley Stampede will award prizes courtesy of SCHEELS that includes a $50 gift card and family prize bag for the following categories:

· Red, White & You- most patriotic presented by Pepsi

· Celebrating Our Heroes of the Front Li nes presented by Banner Health

· myGreeley- best represents our community presented by TBK Bank

· Spotlight- most entertaining & creative presented by Greeley Area Realtors Association

Following the virtual parade, viewers can vote for their favorite float in the Facebook photo gallery. The photo with the most likes will be recognized as the All Pro Fan Favorite presented by SCHEELS. The winner of the Fan Favorite will receive a $250 gift card complete with an exclusive shopping spree with the SCHEELS experts to get the gear you want.

“We are excited to see what our community creates,” continued Watada. “This is a great way for us to come together in spirit and continue our traditions.”

How to Participate

Step 1 – Create:

· Grab a “shoe box” – Start with a base like a recently delivered online order box, an old shoe box, a crate, a tub or a container of choice. It doesn’t have to roll, but it does need to be homemade.

· Find your materials – Entries should be made from things you already have at home. You could use flowers from your yard, craft supplies, construction paper, dolls/action figures, building blocks, small toys, paper mache, clay, paint, pictures, markers, sequins, seeds, or anything else you can find to bring your float to life!

· Pick a theme and start building – floats can showcase an original design, recreate (or improve upon) a historical parade float, or tell a story about your vision for future Greeley Stampede parades!

Step 2 – Share:

· Show us your progress – document the steps you take as you build your Greeley Stampede Shoebox Parade float. Are you making marching band uniforms for your action figures – show us how! Are you making a butterfly float that flaps its wings – let us see how it works! Post progress pictures, tips and tricks, fun teases of your theme, or even bloopers on your social media and tag us @thegreeleystampede #Greeleyshoeboxparade for a chance to be featured on the Greeley Stampede’s social media prior to parade day.

· Submit your entry – fill out the Registration Form and send us photos of your finished creation.

Step 3 – Celebrate:

· Tell your friends & family to watch the parade and see your float featured in the Greeley Stampede Shoebox Parade live on Facebook at 9am Saturday, July 4, 2020.

· Share your participation – All participants will receive a digital certificate acknowledging their participation in the first ever Greeley Stampede Shoebox Parade!

· Shoebox Parade category winners will be announced during the livestream and will receive a commemorative plaque and prizes courtesy of SCHEELS.

Before building you parade float, visit greeleystampede.org/p/shoebox for a complete list of rules/regulations and sample shoebox floats. Sponsorship opportunities for the Shoebox Parade are available. If interested, contact Justin Watada at justin@greeleystampede.org.