Greeley Stampede offers fundraising challenge to local groups

Planning a mission trip or raising money for a family in need? The Greeley Stampede is offering a fundraising challenge for local groups and non-profits. Groups have the opportunity to sell tickets to the Greeley Stampede's Faith & Family Night headlining concert, for KING & COUNTRY, to raise money.

For every regularly priced ticket sold to the for KING & COUNTRY concert by each group, the Greeley Stampede will donate $5 back to their organization. For every 25 tickets sold, the group will receive one free ticket to the concert. The group that sells the most tickets through the fundraiser will also receive autographed for KING & COUNTRY merchandise and a personalized message from the duo.

New for the 2019 fundraiser challenge, each participating group will receive their own webpage link to sell tickets online. This will allow each group to sell tickets through social media, email and website. Order forms will also be available for in-person purchases.

To be qualified for the $5 reimbursement, groups must sell a minimum of 25 tickets. The tickets must be sold between February 18 and May 17, 2019. The fundraising challenge group ticket order forms must be submitted on or before 12 p.m. on Friday, May 17. Tickets purchased using the order forms must then be distributed by the groups that sold them. Tickets will be available for pick up at the Stampede office on May 31 at 12 p.m. All tickets sold online through the group's website will be mailed to the purchaser or available in will call.

To enter the challenge, groups can submit their application online at http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/fundraising-challenge. Participating groups will be listed on the Stampede website for those that are interested in purchasing tickets through the fundraiser. For questions and comments about the Fundraising Challenge, please email katie@greeleystampede.org.