Greeley Stampede taking applications from nonprofits for free booth space

Nonprofits from Weld and Larimer counties may be eligible for a free space at the Greeley Stampede through the Community Booth program.

According to a release from the Greeley Stampede, selected nonprofits will be awarded one day in the Community Booth area at the Stampede. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. May 19.

The Greeley Stampede runs from June 22 to July 4 this year. The Stampede will provide selected nonprofits a 10-foot-by-10-foot space, as well as a tent, electricity, a table, two chairs, a one-day parking pass and up to four one-day park admission passes. Selected nonprofits must follow all commercial vending programs rules and regulations and will be responsible for their own promotional materials.

"This program helps non-profits to be a part of the Stampede without having to commit to being onsite all 13 days and affecting their budget," Greeley Stampede Vending Chairwoman Julie Jensen said in the release.

Applications are available now through 4 p.m. May 19 at http://www.GreeleyStampede.org/p/communitybooths. Selected nonprofits will be notified by May 29. For more information, email Jensen at vendors@greeleystampede.org.