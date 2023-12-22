Greeley Stampede volunteer of the year

This year, the Greeley Stampede named Joe Wasung as the 2023 Wrangler Volunteer Top Hand of the Year. Photo courtesy Greeley Stampede

Being an organization that relies on volunteers, the Greeley Stampede wouldn’t happen without the dedication and hard work of our community members. Individuals that volunteer for the event each year belong to an organization called the Greeley Stampede Wrangler Volunteers. The wranglers are the heart of the volunteers at the Greeley Stampede with more than 250 active members working in all areas of the event. Each year, to recognize those individuals that put the extra effort into supporting the event, a volunteer is selected as the Top Hand of the Year Award recipient. These individuals embody the spirit of the Greeley Stampede and our community. This year, the Greeley Stampede is proud to announce Joe Wasung as the 2023 Wrangler Volunteer Top Hand of the Year.

Wasung began volunteering for the Greeley Stampede back in 2007 shortly after his wife, Barb, had joined the organization in 2005. Primarily volunteering for the rodeos, Wasung also volunteers for parades and has worked many areas of the event. “Some of my favorite moments volunteering for the Stampede are working with such a great group of people, whom I consider my good friends and family. I enjoyed working as the timer in the rodeo arena for many years, interacting with all of the people participating in the Behind the Chutes tours, helping the grounds crew cleaning up the arena after the ‘flooding’,” said Wasung. “It’s a good feeling to help out in such a caring community. I enjoy mentoring others and being a part of the Greeley Stampede.”

“Joe is very deserving of being recognized as Top Hand of the Year,” said Jesse Leos, Greeley Stampede volunteers chairman. “Not only can you count on Joe to be there for the betterment of the event and show up when he’s needed, you can also count on him for a friendly face. No matter the day or how crazy things are getting, Joe remains calm and will always give you a warming smile that let’s you know everything will be okay.”

As someone passionate about serving his community, you can also find Wasung volunteering for other organizations like the Weld Food Bank where he was named Volunteer of the Year in 2022, United Way, Kiwanis Club of the Rockies, Knights of Columbus, Community Grief Center, Saint Peter, Northern Colorado Cowboy Church and more. “I have lived in Greeley since 1978,” Wasung said, “I enjoy being part of such a great community and helping out whenever I can.”

“It is without a doubt, the Greeley Stampede is a better event because of volunteers like Joe,” Leos added. “From the Greeley Stampede Committee, we would like to say congratulations, Joe, and thank you for everything you do for the event and our community.”

To learn more about volunteering for the Greeley Stampede as an individual or organization, email Jesse Leos at volunteers@greeleystampede.org .