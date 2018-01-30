Greeley Stampeded rodeo and demo derby tickets go on sale Feb. 1

To all of the rodeo and derby fans, the time has come. Beginning Feb. 1, at 10 a.m., the Greeley Stampede will go on sale with the PRCA Pro Rodeo Series, PRCA Xtreme Bulls and American Bull Fighting. The Greeley Stampede is proud to host these amazing events to preserve our western traditions. Continually the Stampede ranks in the top 25 PRCA Pro Rodeos in the country with more than 764 contestants in 2017 competing for their share of $153,000. Each year several world champion rodeo athletes attend the Greeley Stampede including award winning animal athletes such as Wound-Up, the 2017 Saddle Bronc of the Year.

Along with rodeos, tickets for the demolition derby will also be on sale. The demolition derby follows the Independence Day Parade and is one of the most popular events of the Stampede. More than 8,000 people attend the event each year making it a sold-out show.

Tickets for the events can be purchased in several convenient ways. The first is to stop by the Greeley Stampede ticket office located at 600 N 14th Ave. in Greeley or call the office at (970) 356-7787. Ticket office hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-4p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online at greeleystampede.org or at any Colorado King Soopers location. See below for the rodeo and demolition derby schedule.

Monday, June 25, American Bull Fighting, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 26, PRCA Xtreme Bulls, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 27, PRCA Pro Rodeo – Tough Enough to Wear Pink, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 28, PRCA Pro Rodeo – Man Up Crusade, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 30, PRCA Pro Rodeo, 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 1, PRCA Pro Rodeo, 1 p.m.

Monday, July 2, PRCA Pro Rodeo – Military Appreciation Night, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3, PRCA Pro Rodeo FINALS 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4, Demolition Derby. 4 p.m.

The 2018 Superstars Series and Faith & Family Night concert lineup is expected to be announced as soon as possible. The Greeley Stampede is working hard to finalize details of the line-up and bring the highest quality affordable entertainment to Northern Colorado. For up-to-date information, follow the Greeley Stampede on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.