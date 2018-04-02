Greeley workshop allows educators to earn continuing education credits

The Confluence Institute is an accredited professional development opportunity offered to K-12 teachers, as well as non-formal educators. It is a four-day, hands-on workshop where teachers come together, who have had little or no exposure to agriculture and our natural resources, to learn from other teachers.

Participants have the option to take the workshop for two continuing education credits.

The costs are covered by the sponsors who include: Central Colorado Water Conservancy District, the Poudre Learning Center, West Greeley Conservation District and the city of Greeley Storm Water and Water Conservation departments. A $50 deposit is required to secure your spot and will be refunded upon completion of the course The workshop is offered every summer and is setup on a revolving three-year cycle:

Focus on the Watershed

Focus on Urban, and

Focus on Agriculture

Each participant can take the class one, two or all three-years for a total of six-graduate credits. This year's workshop will be Focus on Agriculture held July 30 through Aug. 2. Most sessions will meet at either the Poudre Learning Center or Houston Gardens at the beginning of each day.

Teachers are provided with ready-made curriculum, Project WET USA water lessons and will receive the Guide 2.0 packed full of lesson plans that correlate to national science standards. You will learn how to use the guide and teach activities. Each year different speakers and tours are featured. Space is limited to 30 participants and it is filling fast.

You can find the course listed in the District 6 Summer Professional Development catalog, on the CCWCD website: https://ccwcd.org/education/, or on Facebook under Confluence Institute. Please register at: https://www.cognitoforms.com/CCWCD1/ConfluenceInstituteFocusOnAG. Registration closes Friday, May 4, 2018. Please contact Tammy Rusch at trusch@ccwcd.org, or (970) 330-4540 with questions.