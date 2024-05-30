Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Everyone out there has heard of cabin fever. You get cooped up in the house for an extended period and you get restless. You start climbing the walls wanting to get out of the house and find something outside to do. I think for most ranchers, we get green fever. See green fever starts sometime around the first of May. Most of the calves have hit the ground and branding season is in full swing. Cows are beginning to lose their winter coats and the pastures emerge from their winter hibernation. With every storm that builds on the horizon, every drop of rain that falls and each windless day, cowboys and ranchers begin to get itchy. Green fever has only one cure that I am aware of, turn those mama cows out on the beautiful Kelly-green colored pastures and let God above take care of them for a while.

From about mid-February until those bovine mamas get turned out to grass, they are the mistress to every cow man alive. We feed them, break ice, tag calves, doctor for scours, thaw out chilled calves and spend countless sleepless nights trying to keep calves alive and healthy. When the grass starts to turn green, we as caretakers begin to get restless. We turn on windmills, fill in around tanks that have eroded from the relentless wind and mend fences where the deer or snow have decided to break wires and snap posts. Like children at Christmas, we ranchers eagerly await the day when we can turn our herds out on summer pasture and kick them off the feed bill.

The later the month of May gets, the more eager we are to turn cows out to grass. We’re tired of looking at all these critters every day, and the cows are tired of eating hay that was baled last summer. You have to be extra cautious about what gate you leave open while you feed, because if you aren’t careful, your cows might just move themselves to greener pasture, whether you wanted them to or not. Cows push and strain against the barbed wire to get to a blade of grass that is just out of reach on the other side of the fence. Fences are beginning to look like a worn-out clothesline from the stretch that cows keep putting on them.

Finally, the day comes, with the first light of the early dawn, cowboys gather their herds and turn them towards the gate that leads to their summer home. Grass squeaks and crunches as cows graze and walk through their prairie home. Heads are buried in the lush grass and calves stretch out in the late spring sun. This is the kind of thing that makes cowboys smile. As you sit atop a good horse watching months of hard work get turned out to grow on native pasture, it’s a scene that the likes of Charlie Russel and Fredrick Remington painted over and over. Cowboys and cows haven’t changed much over the last hundred years. We still like good horses, fat calves and most of all green grass.

With summer beginning, keep an eye out for cowboys trailing their herds to summer pasture. If you get stuck behind a herd on a county road or a small blacktop highway, take your time. Those cows can only move so fast. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.