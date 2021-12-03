Greer awarded Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Leadership Award

Former Niobrara County Farm Bureau Federation President Andy Greer was awarded the 2021 Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Leadership Award at the 102nd annual meeting of the organization. Presented Nov. 12 in Cody, the award is given to those who have devoted much time to the betterment of agriculture in Wyoming through their leadership in the Farm Bureau Federation.

“We are proud to recognize Andy Greer for his leadership for agriculture through the Farm Bureau Federation in Wyoming,” said Todd Fornstrom, WyFB President. “Great leadership and organizational skills are two strong traits, but more importantly his kind heart and drive to help others no matter what they need make him highly deserving of this award.”

With his wife Brenda’s unwavering support, Andy’s service to neighbors and community were boundless. Andy served on the Niobrara County Farm Bureau Federation for many years as a board member and was county president from 2009 to 2019.

When he began his service on the county Farm Bureau board he was also serving on the Niobrara County Fair Board, a position near and dear to his heart. Even after his fair board retirement, Greer faithfully helped with livestock judging, the fat stock sale, and anywhere else a helping hand was in need.

Greer’s next adventure was serving on the local electric cooperative board, where he represented Niobrara Electric on the Wyoming Rural Electric Association board. He also served as WREA president for two years. He remained on both the NEA and WREA boards until this this year when they sold the ranch at Lance Creek and retired to Sheridan County.

According to Kevin Baars, WyFB Southeast District Director, men like Greer are few and far between. “Niobrara County misses him,” Baars wrote. “Sheridan County has been blessed.”

Baars also notes Greer has always been driven to help others no matter the need. “He’s always there on time (or real close) with a kind heart, a ready smile, a bad joke, and a willingness to give whatever it takes to get the job done — especially if dessert was involved. Andy has never met a cookie he didn’t like,” Baars said.

When accepting the award, Greer said it came as a complete surprise. “It is an honor to be part of this Farm Bureau family,” Greer said. “Thank you very much for this honor.”

“Andy’s willingness to give whatever it takes to get the job done and his unwavering dedication to agriculture and the Farm Bureau Federation makes him highly deserving of this award,” Fornstrom concluded. “We are proud to show our appreciation for his leadership and service to Wyoming agriculture through the Niobrara County Farm Bureau Federation.”