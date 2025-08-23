Gremlins attack my email, but I persevere

It is true that we take things for granted — and they are sorely missed when we don’t have them. Take email, for example. These are not the words of our computer experts, but gremlins attacked our email system and shut it down. As I write this, I am just grateful to have made it through this week, sent this magazine to the printer and eventually, off to our readers.

When I first learned that our email didn’t work I thought, “No worries, I will just have my freelancers and columnists email their columns and stories to my personal email then I can just email them to my company computer.” Then I remembered: no email. So once I got the emails in my personal computer, I had to type them into my company computer.

This brought back memories from my early days in the newspaper business when we had someone in the newsroom who took phone calls from reporters in the field and they typed their stories into the system. This mostly impacted the sports reporters who had to attend games at night and couldn’t get back to the office in time to get their stories in before the presses started to roll.

I remember watching old movies in which reporters would cover press conferences. When the presser was over they would rush to a bank of phones to call and dictate those stories to typists at the newspaper.

Then thanks to technological advances, we got machines that could be used in the field; stories could be sent through the phone. I don’t remember the formal name for these devices, but the sports reporters called them “sending machines” so that’s the terminology I used. The sending machines were truly a blessing — when they worked. But when they didn’t it was a nightmare.

Then came the advent of email and we all rejoiced. That is, until the email system is not working.

The most recent email I received was on the evening of Aug. 19. Hopefully all of those emails that didn’t reach me will be recovered, but I can’t say that for sure. So, if you sent ma an email this week or needed an enail in return you may want to email me again.

I also can’t say for sure when the email will be fixed: I’ve been told “next week.”