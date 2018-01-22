Grilled Pepper Poppers | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1/2 c. soft goat cheese

1/2 c. cream cheese, softened

1/2 c. fresh Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 c. finely chopped tomato, seeded

2 tbsp. thinly sliced green onions

2 tbsp. fresh sage, chopped

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

16 jalapeno peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded

2 tbsp. fresh cilantro

Prepare grill to medium-high heat.

Combine first seven ingredients in a bowl (through salt), stirring well.

Spoon about 2 tsp. cheese mixture into each pepper half.

Place pepper halves, cheese side up, on grill rack coated with cooking spray.

Grill peppers 5 minutes, or until bottoms of peppers are charred and cheese mixture is lightly browned.

Carefully place peppers on a serving platter.

Sprinkle with cilantro.