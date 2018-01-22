Grilled Pepper Poppers | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
1/2 c. soft goat cheese
1/2 c. cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. fresh Parmesan cheese, grated
1/2 c. finely chopped tomato, seeded
2 tbsp. thinly sliced green onions
2 tbsp. fresh sage, chopped
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
16 jalapeno peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded
2 tbsp. fresh cilantro
Prepare grill to medium-high heat.
Combine first seven ingredients in a bowl (through salt), stirring well.
Spoon about 2 tsp. cheese mixture into each pepper half.
Place pepper halves, cheese side up, on grill rack coated with cooking spray.
Grill peppers 5 minutes, or until bottoms of peppers are charred and cheese mixture is lightly browned.
Carefully place peppers on a serving platter.
Sprinkle with cilantro.