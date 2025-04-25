Grills 21st Annual Red Western Production Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 04/18/2025
- Location: Crawford Livestock Market – Crawford, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
- Averages:
23 Red Angus Bulls averaged $6,022
20 Commercial Heifers averaged $2,250
Top Bulls:
Lot 1 – $17,000. Grill Grid Line 3025L. DOB: 2/27/23; Sire: RReds Blue Print H001; MGS: WEBR Rural Route 561. Sold to Tanner Ranch of Edgemont, S.D.
Lot 13 – $9,500. B Lazy T 805 F026 M001. DOB: 1/29/24; Sire: PIE Franchise 805; MGS: C-T New Direction 6044. Sold to Matt Brennan of Ellsworth, Neb.
Lot 23 – $8,500. B Lazy T SC D005 M007. DOB: 2/4/24; Sire: RReds Seneca 731C; MGS: RHRA Gold Rush 402 17T. Sold to Tanner Ranch of Edgemont, S.D.
- Comments:
It was a damp snowy spring day in April for the Grill family to host their annual Red Western Bull Sale. There was a high quality offering of yearling and age advantaged Red Angus bulls in addition to a fancy set of open commercial replacement heifers. The bulls that sold went to many return customers with lot 1 being the highlight of the day at $17,000. Congratulations to the Grill family on a successful day.
