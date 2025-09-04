Grocery industry summit focuses on the future of local stores

Rural Prosperity Nebraska Extension Educator Shawn Kaskie presents on a food desert study at the 2024 Grocery Industry Summit. Photo by Charlotte Narjes

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Cooperative Development Center and the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association are hosting the third annual Grocery Industry Summit on Aug. 21, in Kearney, to explore solutions to challenges facing grocery business, particularly in rural communities.



The summit invites store owners, wholesalers, vendors, policymakers and community leaders from across the state to learn from each other and industry experts as they develop strategies to strengthen local food access.



“Grocery stores are the heart of rural communities, but many are facing pressure right now,” said Charlotte Narjes, director of the Nebraska Cooperative Development Center. “The summit helps these stores to remain viable into the future through partnerships and practical innovations.”



SUMMIT SESSIONS

Sessions on legal and regulatory issues, next-generation ownership, rural sustainability, cooperative business models and innovation and technology will be held during the summit. A key theme will be the importance of collaboration between store owners and their communities, according to Ansley Fellers, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association.



“The first two years of this event have brought great energy,” Fellers said. “It’s about more than just surviving for these stores, and the summit helps rural grocery business thrive by connecting them to new ideas, resources and each other.”



Narjes said a highlight of this year’s summit will be a panel discussion with members of the Rural Grocery Cohort, comprising small-town grocers who have worked together over the past year to share experiences and identify solutions to common challenges. Technology will also be a major focus, with presentations on tools like walk-out or cashierless checkout systems, which Fellers said can help ease labor shortages while improving efficiency.



“The summit is a place to connect and realize you’re not alone,” Narjes said. “It offers the opportunity to meet others in the industry while learning from their experiences and discover new resources that can make a difference.”



The 2025 Grocery Industry Summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, at the Younes Conference Center South in Kearney. Registration is open on the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association’s website .