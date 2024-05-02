Ground beef tests negative for avian influenza

The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced late Wednesday that its tests of retail ground beef for H5N1, the high path avian influenza virus, were negative.

FSIS said the agency, which is responsible for meat and poultry inspection, “collected 30 samples of ground beef from retail outlets in the states with dairy cattle herds that had tested positive for the H5N1 influenza virus at the time of sample collection. The samples were sent to APHIS’ National Veterinary Services Laboratories for PCR testing. On May 1, NVSL reported that all samples tested negative for H5N1. These results reaffirm that the meat supply is safe.”

USDA noted, “The samples were analyzed by APHIS (the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) using polymerase chain reaction (PCR), to indicate whether any viral particles were present. No virus particles were found to be present.”

USDA also said FSIS is collecting muscle samples at FSIS-inspected slaughter facilities of cull dairy cattle that have been condemned for systemic pathologies. The samples will be analyzed by APHIS using PCR to determine presence of viral particles. The results are forthcoming and will be posted as soon as they become available.

USDA noted that the Agriculture Research Service will conduct a beef cooking study using a virus surrogate in ground beef and cooking it at different temperatures to determine log-reduction of the virus. The results will be posted as soon as they become available.