Group completes Scottsbluff, Neb., Annie’s Project course

Eight farm and ranch women from western Nebraska successfully a two-day Annie's Project retreat Dec. 8-9 in Scottsbluff, Neb., in the process sharpening their skills and abilities in selling commodities at farmer's markets and direct to consumers.

Annie's Project empowers farm and ranch women to be better business owners and partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.

Jessica Groskopf, Nebraska Extension Educator at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, said she wants to congratulate the participants of the recent retreat, including Caryn Long, Kaye Anderstrom, Darlene Loomis, Susan Griffiths, Cheryl Averill, Dawn Galey, Tracy Painter, and KT Johnson.

The workshop focused on topics such as business plans and cash flows; pricing and connecting with consumers; government regulation; canning, jams and jellies to sell; managing families and employees; and fruit and vegetable production.

For more information about Annie's Project, call Groskopf at (308) 632-1247, jjohnson@unl.edu. In Nebraska, Annie's Project is sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America.