Group plans rally to shine light on cattle markets

Organization for Competitive Markets is hosting a rally and meeting to Stop the Stealin’! in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Ramada Inn at 3321 South 72nd Street. Lodging is available at the OCM block rate of $79 plus tax by calling (402) 393-3950. Lunch will be available for $15 for folks who have RSVP’d.

The cattle producers’ share of the retail price of beef has been as high as 70 percent, but today it is just 38.5 percent. Last week, cattle feeders were losing over $200 per head while the monopoly meatpackers like JBS were making over $400. Farmers and ranchers own and care for their cattle 365 days a year and are going broke, while the Big Four packers own the cattle for about a week and get rich. Enough is enough: It is time for President Trump and Secretary Perdue to take charge and take action.

Agenda

9:30 – Welcome: Vaughn Meyer, OCM vice president

9:35 – Welcome to Nebraska: Senator Al Davis, OCM board member

9:45 – Our Demands and Call to Action: Vaughn Meyer

10:15 – Corbitt Wall, Cattle Market Summary, Feeder Flash

11 – Mike Callicrate, OCM board member

11:30 – Wes Shoemyer, Family Farm Action

11:45 – National Speaker: TBA

12 – Lunch

1:15 – Where We Are: Fred Stokes, OCM board member

1:45 – Chickenization of Poultry and Pork: Jonathan Buttram and Chris Petersen, OCM board members

2:15 – Market Facts: Bill Bullard, R-CALF USA

3 – Our Demands in Detail: Senator Al Davis

3:30 – Closing Comments

4 – Adjourn

Our Demands

So often we hear it will take an act of Congress to fix the mess agriculture and livestock producers are facing. While Congress needs to wake up and take action to ensure open, fair, transparent markets for every producer, there is something United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue and the Trump Administration can do, should do and must do TODAY on behalf of independent cattle producers.

Six Actions President Trump and Secretary Perdue Can Take Today to Save the U.S. Cattle Market

Buy American

1. Stop foreign meat from being labeled “Product of U.S.A.” by ruling in favor of the OCM and American Grassfed Association petition to USDA’s Federal Safety Inspection Service.

2. Withdraw the United States Mexico Canada Agreement until such time as Country of Origin Labeling is included in the USMCA.

3. Reduce the amount of foreign beef imported into the United States and cease all efforts to reopen the U.S. to Brazilian beef.

4. Restore producer protection safeguards under the Packers and Stockyards Act by issuing new rules that meet or exceed the demands that are outlined by Sens. Tester and Grassley along with Congresswoman Kaptur in their recent letter to USDA.

5. Restore the enforcement power of the Packers and Stockyards Act by re-establishing the Grain Inspection Packers and Stockyards Administration and increase funding for investigations and enforcement.

6. Implement the Government Accountability Office’s recommendations and require USDA Agriculture Marketing Services Livestock Mandatory Price Reporting Group to share marketing data with USDA Packers and Stockyards Act Program or submit to Congress a proposal to allow for such sharing.

Taking these six actions today will stabilize and move the market in the right direction for cattle producers and it would do so immediately without having to wait for an act of Congress. USDA Secretary Perdue and the Trump Administration have the power to take these six actions. Sponsored by: Organization for Competitive Markets, R-CALF USA, Family Farm Action, Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska, American Grassfed Association, National Dairy Producers Organization, Wisconsin Farmers Union.