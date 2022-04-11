Groups oppose plans to cut ag provisions in COVID supplemental

Farm Action, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, Rural Coalition, the Union of Concerned Scientists, and 157 signing organizations last week criticized a move by Congress to rescind between $1.6 and $1.65 billion of USDA funding in a COVID-19 relief package.

In letters to President Biden and congressional leaders, the groups noted that “As introduced, H.R.7007 COVID Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022, proposes to rescind $1 billion from section 1001 of USDA American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and $650 million from USDA Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’ (CARES Act) funds to pay for the continued management of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The groups added, “From the ongoing supply chain challenges and mounting inflation, it is clear that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are still present and that further investments in more just, equitable, and resilient food production and supply chains remain essential to facilitating our national recovery.”

“Undercutting these ongoing investments in USDA programs now will diminish the ability of our food and farm system to respond to future disasters and crises.”