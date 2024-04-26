Groups say BLM proposed rule is not legal

The Bureau of Land Management revealed a final rule on April 18, which, among other changes, allows the approval of “restoration and mitigation” leases.

Many federal land users are concerned about the possibility of this decision taking away grazing rights, timber rights and mineral rights for current users.

The final rule clarifies and refines concepts first proposed in April 2023 . The BLM provided a 90-day comment period on this rule, holding five public meetings and receiving over 200,000 comments, the vast majority of which supported the effort. In response to the substantive comments received, the BLM clarified and refined concepts laid out in the proposed rule.

The final rule:

Directs BLM to manage for landscape health. Successful public land management that delivers natural resources, wildlife habitat and clean water requires a thorough understanding of the health and condition of the landscape, especially as conditions shift on the ground due to climate change. To help sustain the health of our lands and waters, the rule directs the BLM to manage public land uses in accordance with the fundamentals of land health, which will help watersheds support soils, plants, and water; ecosystems provide healthy populations and communities of plants and animals; and wildlife habitats on public lands protect threatened and endangered species consistent with the multiple use and sustained yield framework.

Two different spokesmen for the Montana Natural Resource Coalition (MTNRC) say that their organization has serious concerns about the proposed rule. Todd Devlin, the MTNRC executive director and Ross Butcher, who helped establish MTNRC say the BLM has violated the law by not cooperating with county land use plans, and by adding to a very specific lists of “principled or major uses” for BLM land.

COOPERATOR STATUS

According to Butcher, who also serves as chair of the Fergus County (Montana) Commission, is the president of the Montana Association of Counties, and who serves on the Public Lands Committee for the National Association of Counties, Fergus County developed a land use plan with inclusion from the community. The plan takes into consideration the custom, culture and economy of the county. Fergus County, along with about 17 other Montana counties, and a group of New Mexico and Arizona counties, jointly submitted comments to the BLM regarding its proposed rule.

Butcher said this qualified those counties to be considered as a cooperating agencies. However, the BLM has not contacted the counties and has apparently not taken their land use plans into consideration.

“We filed the comments corporately, so each of those counties has standing in this discussion,” he said.

“At this point, I’m guessing there will be litigation over this,” said Butcher.

An appropriate review of the situation, such as an environmental impact statement or EIS would take into consideration not only the natural environment, but also the human environment, said Butcher.

“Our county took the time to determine custom, culture and economy. We are an ag community, we put importance on the ag economy itself, as well as the recreational side of the economy, the mineral extraction and other aspects. The actual utilization of our lands, both public and private, and private, are important and we as a county want our lands managed this way. We’ve developed this plan as a community,” he said. “This is what we want the BLM to contemplate and coordinate their plans with. They have to do something called a compatibility analysis, they have to determine if their intended plan has affects on the natural environment as well as the human environment. In a plan like this where they will take federal land that is essential to our ag economy and our custom and culture, and they’ll be turning it into singular use, not multiple use. That will have a negative effect. Our small communities survive because of ag production, which generates an economy that pays for schools, emergency services, etc. We are on the ground and generating new wealth from the land. If they haven’t contemplated this county plan, they have fallen short and it’s an illegitimate decision,” said Butcher.

“That’s where we as local governments stand up for our citizens and say, ‘stop, you need to review this,'” he said.

FLMPA ISSUE

The Federal Land Management Policy Act, which governs the BLM, states that “The term ‘principal or major uses’ includes, and is limited to,

Domestic livestock grazing

Fish and wildlife development and utilization

Mineral exploration and production, rights of way

Outdoor recreation

Timber production”

Devlin said because the language clearly states that BLM uses are “limited” to those six uses, the BLM will need congressional approval to add “restoration and mitigation” leases or “conservation” to its plan.

“They can’t just add a ‘use.’ And this one would override every other use,” he said.

Devlin is also concerned about the designation and management of ACECs, and believes this rule change is an effort to take more land out of production, similar to how the Antiquities Act has been used.

PART OF THE 30X30 AGENDA?

Both Devlin and Butcher say the BLM proposed plan is an effort to achieve President Biden’s 30×30 proposal, and that the ultimate goal is probably to advance the natural asset class securities scheme.

While the New York Stock Exchange recently retracted a proposal to create a new tradeable asset class called “natural asset companies,” which would have allowed for investments into management of air, water and land, the idea is not dead. This was likely proposed as an option for companies looking to appear more “green.”

While the NYSE will not at this time offer investments into Natural Asset Companies, the concept has not gone away, and Butcher fears that the BLM mitigation and restoration leases are one piece of the scheme.

“It’s confusing how they are going to use it. The ramification could be that China buys the rights to national parks or conservation easements,” Butcher points out.

“But ultimately, this is all part of the 30×30 agenda, and to make that work, they need a framework like being able to lease BLM or other federal land with the purpose of ‘conservation’ to take it out of production. And doing that takes it away from its six principled uses.”

MULTIPLE USE ISSUE

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Wyoming’s Gov. Mark Gordon and the House Committee on Natural Resources weighed in with concerns about the BLM’s proposal.

“The rule finalized today would broadly allow the BLM to lease lands under new and vaguely defined restoration and mitigation leases and change standards around multiple use decisions. These conservation leases, or mitigation and restoration leases, could potentially prevent access to federal land for current and future BLM permittees. If the administration determines other uses, such as grazing, energy production, mining or recreation, are incompatible with a lease, those uses would not be allowed and could be prohibited indefinitely from those lands, even after the expiration of a conservation lease. This would effectively lock up those lands indefinitely from multiple use, including potential historic uses of the land,” said the House Committee on Natural Resources in a statement.

The “Conservation and Landscape Health” rule rearranges agency priorities by putting a new, single use on equal footing with long established uses that Congress explicitly directed. The rule also places an outsized focus on the use of restrictive Areas of Critical Environmental Concern designations that have compromised land and water health across the West. The result is a framework that gives the BLM more restrictive land management, increased conflict on the landscape, and an increased difficulty in delivering on the agency mission and programs to stakeholders across the West, said NCBA in a news release.

“Our priority continues to be defending grazing across the West, and despite our repeated warnings to the BLM, the agency is forging ahead with a rule that threatens their ability to make sure even the most basic of functions can be delivered in a timely way,” said Public Lands Council President Mark Roeber, a Colorado rancher and federal grazing permittee. “The devil is in the details and what we’ve seen so far is a rule that makes engagement in sage grouse discussions and others so much more complicated. The timing of this rule disenfranchises permittees who are working to be good partners and engage in other conservation efforts by increasing uncertainty and liability from extremists who only want to bully livestock producers off of working landscapes.”

“Renaming the rule the ‘Public Lands Rule’ from its earlier incarnation as the ‘Conservation and Landscape Health Rule’ or calling ‘conservation leases’ ‘mitigation’ and ‘restoration’ leases reflects the BLM’s disingenuous attempt to shift perception surrounding this rule. It completely disregards the public’s rejection of the administration’s efforts to force the ’30×30′ initiative down our throats,” said Wyoming Gov. Gordon.

“The bureaucrats in D.C. think all power comes from D.C. Our job is to remind them that the power is with the people. If you come to Montana and make decisions about federal lands, you need to coordinate with those local communities who have a voice in how these plans are put into place,” said Butcher.