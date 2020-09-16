Groups submit comments to FTC on country-of-origin labeling

R-CALF USA and the Family Farm Action Alliance on Monday submitted comments to the Federal Trade Commission on its proposed rule that sets standards for product labels using “Made in the U.S.A.” (MUSA) or equivalent claims.

R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard said in a news release that American ranchers have received no help from Congress or the Agriculture Department “in correcting the USDA’s deceptive beef labeling regime.”

“We’re hopeful that the independent Federal Trade Commission can step in and help America’s independent ranchers,” Bullard said.

“With the loss of country-of-origin labeling for beef and pork meat and meat products by the Congress in 2015 and USDA Secretary [Sonny] Perdue’s continued allowance of imported meat products to be re-wrapped and marked as ‘Product of U.S.A.,’ it is time somebody in Washington, D.C., stood up for independent farmers and ranchers. We see this FTC proposed rule as an opportunity to do just that, as FTC specific authority to establish rules governing ‘Made in the U.S.A.’ label claims. We are simply asking the FTC to utilize fully its congressional grant of authority,” stated Joe Maxwell, president and CEO of Family Farm Action Alliance.