Grow Her caters to girls interested in ag careers

Morgan Community College hosted the annual Grow Her event for high school girls interested in learning about careers in agriculture. The day on campus included meeting strong female leaders in the agriculture industry, investigating career options in agricultural fields, learning about precision ag equipment used in the industry today, and a chance to shop with rural vendors at the cottage industry showcase.

Hands on workshops, including this one on floral design, made the day on campus interesting and fun for attendees. Courtesy photo MCC

GrowHer is designed to introduce young women to the agricultural industry, whether in the traditional sense, agritourism, agribusiness, agritainment or other supporting roles in the field. According to the event organizers, the one-day experience is designed to enhance the perspective young women have on the industry and enlighten their knowledge of the wide expanse of opportunities for careers. Throughout the day, the students had hands-on activities led by women who specialize in agriculture and visited with these professionals regarding their unique experiences.

The GrowHer event at MCC is designed to empower young women in agriculture explore the options within the industry. Courtesy photo mcc3-1

The Fence Post magazine’s Rachel Gabel opened the day’s session speaking about her role in the industry. Gabel told the young women they have the ability to write their own story within the agriculture industry and are not limited to traditional roles and careers within agriculture. She was recognized with the 2023 GrowHer Outstanding in Her Field award.

An up close look at precision agriculture equipment at GrowHer at MCC. Courtesy photo mcc5

Breakout sessions throughout the day included a floral design workshop led by Amy Scott, veterinary science presented by Dr. Karen Chandler, and a look at the careers at Western Sugar, presented by Amy Way.