Growers statewide to share on-farm research results

Farm operators and agronomists from across the state are invited to attend the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research results update meeting at a location near them. Producers will obtain valuable crop production-related information from over 80 on-farm research projects conducted on Nebraska farms by Nebraska farmers in partnership with University of Nebraska faculty. These research projects cover products, practices and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability.

The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is a statewide, on-farm research program that addresses critical farmer production, profitability and natural resources questions. Growers take an active role in the on-farm research project sponsored by Nebraska Extension in partnership with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.

These February programs will provide an opportunity to hear growers who conducted on-farm research share their results from the 2017 growing season. Field length replicated treatment comparisons were completed in growers' fields, using their equipment.

Research projects to be discussed will include: cover crops, variable rate seeding, planting populations, multi-hybrid planting, starter fertilizer, fungicide applications, alternate crop rotations, multi-hybrid planting uses, seed treatments, and sidedress nitrogen management technologies including drone and sensor-based management, variable-rate nitrogen management. Certified Crop Advisor Credits are applied for and pending upon approval.

Event will take place on Feb. 27 at Grant, Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Center, noon-4:30 p.m. MT; and Feb. 28 at Alliance, Knight Museum Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave., 9 a.m.-12 p.m. MT.

These programs are free and include lunch, but preregistration is requested for meal planning purposes. To preregister call (402) 624-8030 or e-mail onfarm@unl.edu. Registration check-in begins 30 minutes before the program start time at each site. To learn more about the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network and how to participate, visit http://cropwatch.unl.edu/farmresearch.