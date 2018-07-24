Growth Energy applauds EPA approval of sorghum oil for biofuel feedstock

WASHINGTON — Growth Energy, the nation's top ethanol advocate, applauded the Environmental Protection Agency's announcement that it approved a Renewable Fuel Standard pathway for sorghum oil to be used as a feedstock for biodiesel and other renewable fuel. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor released the following statement:

"This is long over-due and very welcome news for the renewable fuels industry. Growth Energy, our member plants, and the National Sorghum Producers have been working side by side and pushing hard for this change for more than five years. We are thrilled to see our efforts become a reality for numerous ethanol producers using grain sorghum to produce ethanol, and for the opportunity to open up additional markets in a struggling agricultural economy."