Growth Energy files petition on EPA decision on RFS refinery obligations

Growth Energy said it has filed petitions for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to excuse certain refineries from their obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Growth Energy noted that in April “EPA reversed 31 small refinery exemptions (SREs) it had previously granted for the 2018 compliance year but declined to hold affected refiners accountable for meeting any blending obligations for that year.”

“Instead, EPA crafted a novel ‘alternative compliance’ approach that excused these refiners from ever having to comply with their 2018 blending obligations. In June, EPA reaffirmed this approach when it excused additional refiners whose petitions for 2016 and 2017 SREs it denied for the first time,” Growth Energy said.

“EPA’s ‘alternative’ approach to RFS compliance provides no actual alternatives for refineries to meet their biofuel blending obligations,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor.

“It’s a mistake that needlessly pulls EPA off the forward-looking path this administration set under the new 2022 Renewable Volume Obligation. As President Biden said in Iowa, ‘you simply can’t get to net-zero by 2050 without biofuels’. To take full advantage of the carbon reductions and cost savings offered by biofuels, EPA must hold refineries accountable to their blending obligations.”