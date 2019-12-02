Growth Energy, RFA file comments on EPA biofuel targets rule

Growth Energy and the Renewable Fuels Association filed comments with the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday calling on the agency to make changes to its proposed supplemental rule on 2020 biofuel targets.

“Unfortunately, the current proposal fails to provide the certainty and stability that America’s farmers and biofuel producers need to rebuild after years of demand destruction,” Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said in a news release.

“It offers a solution based on outdated and inaccurate estimates, potentially keeping billions of gallons of biofuels off the market. The president has committed to upholding the integrity of the RFS, and communities across the heartland are counting on EPA to keep that promise by accurately accounting for lost gallons.”

“RFA’s comments highlight the fact that the Clean Air Act requires EPA to ’ensure’ that the RFS volumes specified by Congress are fully enforced,” the group said in a news release. ”By issuing dozens of small refinery exemptions and refusing to reallocate the lost volume, EPA has failed to comply with this legal obligation in recent years.”

“The congressional intent is indisputable and unambiguous, and the law is clear,” RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper said.

“Unfortunately, the EPA has forsaken the law in recent years by failing to ensure the congressionally directed renewable fuel volume requirements are enforced. EPA issued 85 retroactive small refinery exemptions for the 2016-2018 compliance years, undercutting the statutory renewable fuel volumes by a total of 4.04 billion gallons.”

Because the agency must analyze the comments, EPA did not release the volumetric requirements for biofuels for next year on Friday, the last business day of November, as is usual, but is expected to release them some time this winter.