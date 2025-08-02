Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory open house set for Aug. 20

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Cattle and the sand hills near Gudmundsen Ranch, Whitman, Neb. Photo by Craig Chandler, University Communication

Gudmundsen Ranch – Whitman, Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory will host its annual open house Wednesday, Aug. 20, near Whitman, Neb. The event invites all cattle producers and industry professionals to attend for the latest updates in the beef industry and current GSL research.

The open house will begin at 8 a.m. MT with registration, followed by a cattle market update and a long-range weather forecast.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions, learn more about ongoing research at the ranch, and hear from University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers, educators and specialists.

The afternoon session will feature keynote speakers Terryn and Tom Drieling, who will discuss the common stockmanship principle of good movement and how it can be applied in other areas of life.

Registration is free, and lunch will be sponsored by Merck Animal Health. Please RSVP no later than Aug. 15 for an accurate meal count.

Located in the Nebraska Sandhills, the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory spans Grant, Hooker and Cherry counties. The former Rafter C Ranch was leased by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from the University of Nebraska Foundation in 1981 to serve as a hub for research in the Sandhills.

GSL plays a key role in developing environmentally and economically sustainable plant and animal production systems for the Nebraska Sandhills, using ranch economics across various research areas. The open house serves as a way to share this research with producers and community members across the state.

To register for the open house and view the itinerary, visit go.unl.edu/gslopenhouse .