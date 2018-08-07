Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory to hold 19th annual open house

LINCOLN, Neb. — Those interested in cattle and natural resource management are encouraged to attend the 19th annual open house at the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. MDT. 2018 marks the 40th year since the University of Nebraska–Lincoln began conducting research and extension programming at the facility located near Whitman.

Gudmundsen consists of 1,200 acres of subirrigated and wetland meadows along with 11,600 acres of upland sandhills range.

A variety of educational sessions, activities, demonstrations and exhibits are planned for the open house. Morning sessions will provide a cattle market outlook, as well as highlight the Nebraska Ranch Practicum and a systems approach to ranch management. A producer panel will also speak on the impact of research from the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory.

"The research updates will give producers information on some of the current research and latest findings," said Jerry Volesky, range and forage specialist at the university.

In the afternoon, attendees will have the option of choosing between a variety of sessions focused on animal health, beef systems research, ranch drones and more.

Several businesses, services and associations supporting the beef cattle industry will participate. Attendees are welcome to come and go as they please throughout the event.

To confirm attendance, visit http://go.unl.edu/gsl-openhouse, call (308) 696-6701 or email ellen.heil@unl.edu. RSVP by Aug. 20 for the complimentary lunch.