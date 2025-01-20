Gunnison County CSU Extension office presents the 2025 Calving Clinic

The Gunnison County CSU Extension Office is excited to announce the 2025 Calving Clinic, a hands-on, informative event designed to equip ranchers and livestock caretakers with essential knowledge and practical skills for a successful calving season. Whether you’re a seasoned rancher or preparing for your first calving season, this clinic will provide actionable insights and confidence to tackle challenges with greater success.

“Calving season is a critical time for livestock producers, and having the right knowledge can make all the difference,” said Hannah Cranor-Kersting, Gunnison County CSU Extension director. “This clinic is tailored to livestock producers of all experience levels, offering tools and strategies that can transform how you approach calving.”

This full-day event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2025, at the Gunnison County Public Library, running from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clinic offers a full day of interactive learning tailored to help livestock producers navigate the challenges of calving season with confidence. Through hands-on demonstrations, expert presentations and practical discussions, participants will explore key topics, including:

Checking cows from the breakfast table

Calving tips and tricks

Neonatal calf health

Managing ranching stress

Dystocia management using models

Addressing common complications during calving

Each session is designed to provide actionable insights and strategies that can make a real difference in your operation.

Bringing together some of the best minds in livestock care, the clinic will feature a stellar lineup of local and CSU professionals. Attendees will hear from:

Dr. Darby Sullivan and Dr. Bailey Randlett (local partners)

Dr. Frank Garry and Dr. Kathy Whitman (CSU experts)

Kirsten Wulfsberg, LPC (stress management specialist)

This collaborative approach ensures a comprehensive learning experience, addressing both the physical and mental demands of calving season.

Thanks to the generous support of community sponsors, this invaluable learning opportunity is offered at just $25 per participant, which includes breakfast and lunch. Special thanks to the Gunnison Stockgrowers’ Association, Gunnison Valley Cattlewomen and the Gunnison Farm Bureau for their contributions in making this event accessible to all.

Space is limited, so don’t wait to secure your place at this must-attend event.

Call: Gunnison Extension Office at (970) 641-1260

Register Online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1116796792269?aff=oddtdtcreator

Join us for this day of learning, collaboration and preparation to make your 2025 calving season a success.