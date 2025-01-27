This beautifully styled Gypsy wagon was constructed by Weaver Wagons for Jennifer Watchous of Newton, Kan. This transport version shows the tongue for the draft team. The front platform with the rack is where This beautifully styled Gypsy wagon was constructed by Weaver Wagons for Jennifer Watchous of Newton, Kansas. This transport version shows the tongue for the draft team. The front platform with the rack is where Watchous will stand behind as she drives the team pulling the wagon. Note the numerous ornate pinstriping and décor. Courtesy photo

Gypsy1

Creation beyond description

A remarkable Gypsy wagon was created resulting from the combined efforts of a lady’s talented imagination, expert wagon craftsmen and a gifted artist.

On her website, Just Plain Crazy, Jennifer Watchous describes herself as a “CRAZY” gal full of dreams with a natural talent for design. The description goes on to say, that she specializes in plain and crazy custom handcrafted leather goods. In addition to her beautifully designed leather goods, Watchous fulfilled another long-lasting dream. With her talents, that dream was brought to fruition. Watchous helped design a Gypsy wagon that defies description.

Watchous shared the unfolding of her Gypsy wagon dream. “I own a leather business, Just Plain Crazy, located in Newton, Kan. I’ve been blessed to work with skilled Amish in Ohio who provide intricate sewing for my leather goods. I exhibit my goods at rodeos, livestock shows and western events throughout the Midwest and Western United States.”

“I enjoy owning ponies and draft horses. In addition, I have a collection to go along with them. The assemblage includes a pony size Cinderella carriage and a pink sparkly doctor’s buggy with matching pink harness for the pony team. I also have an 1800s style antique hearse from Poland, just to name a few of the more unique pieces.”

MEETING WITH WEAVER WAGONS

Watchous continued, “For some time, I dreamed about owning a Gypsy wagon. They have always intrigued me with their ornate and beautiful colors. While attending the Mid-Ohio Draft Horse Sale held in Mt. Hope, Ohio, in March of 2019, I met Emery Weaver of Weaver Wagons. I learned that Emery and his brother, Vernon, were creators of high-quality horse-drawn wagons. We discussed the possibility of their business building a Gypsy wagon for me. With Emery’s agreement to undertake the project, my dream began to materialize.”

Watchous shared that she is a designer by nature. She loves the process of creating things from her designs. “With that passion, Weaver Wagons allowed me to work with them in designing the Gypsy wagon for their construction,” she said.

The team consisting of Watchous, Emery and Vernon Weaver, along with their freelance artist, Wayne Troyer, met on several occasions to strategize. “When I design something, I am able to imagine the completed project from the outset, so I provided input with ideas and drawings which they agreed were conceivable. I was blessed in having the Weaver Wagon craftsman and Wayne Yoder’s artistic ability as part of the equation to develop my concepts,” Watchous said.

As an aid in conveying her vision, Watchous provided pictures and reference books to show the parts she liked. Wayne Troyer also invested hours of research to assure the finished wagon was authentic. “I also wanted to add details to reflect my home state of Kansas. It was a joint effort and a lot of fun through the construction and decorating stages for the one-of-a-kind Gypsy wagon,” she said.

Details of the building and beautiful décor follow an in-depth review of Gypsies.

In this photo the strip lights are turned off whereas the strip lights along the top edge of both sides of the Gypsy wagon are turned on. Courtesy photo Gypsy5A

GYPSY HISTORY

The terms Gypsy, Roma, and Travellers are broad titles which describe diverse and different communities. Roma are also called Romany or Gypsies. Many Roma consider the name Gypsy to be judgmental. Others prefer their well-known reference as Gypsy rather than being called Roma. For this history review, reference as Gypsy will be used without negative connotations.

Gypsies are an ethnic group comprised of itinerant people who originated in northern India. In modern times they are scattered throughout the world, primarily in Europe. Most speak a form of Romany, a language associated with Indo-European languages of northern India. Many have also endorsed the language of the country in which they live.

A large population live in Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, the Czech and Slovak republic, and Hungry. At one time, nomadic Gypsies migrated seasonally along routes that ignored national boundaries. The stereotype of the nomadic Gypsy no longer exists as very few have remained migratory.

Gypsies traditionally pursued work that allowed an itinerant life in the rural outskirts of established villages. The men were often livestock traders, or animal trainers and exhibitors. Some became tinkers such as metalsmiths and utensil repairmen. And still others were musicians. Before the advent of veterinary medicine, farmers often sought the advice of Gypsy livestock dealers for herd health and husbandry practices.

The colorfully garbed Gypsy women were known as fortune tellers. They also sold potions, begged or worked as entertainers.

Gypsy travel changed with the advent of modern transportation. Their caravans shifted to cars, trucks and trailers. In many Gypsy communities, livestock trading has been replaced by used car and trailer dealers. Some Gypsies are still itinerant but most have adopted a settled lifestyle. With this transition, many practice a trade, or have become unskilled wage earners.

Some Gypsies have joined traveling circuses and amusement parks. Through this life, they utilize their skills as animal trainers, handlers, concession operators and fortune-tellers.

Marriages were traditionally arranged by the elders in the family or band. This served to strengthen political and kinship ties to other families, bands or confederations. A central practice of Gypsy marriages was the payment of a bride-price to the parents of the bride by the groom’s parents.

The existence of political authority among Gypsies is well established. Leaders once had titles such as duke or count. However, early historical dealings indicated they were chieftains of their bands. The bands would move in groups of 10 to a few hundred households. The chieftains were elected for life from the outstanding families within the group. The office was not heritable, however.

The Gypsies practiced fidelity, cohesiveness and reciprocity within their organized political group. The ultimate negative sanction in breach of tribunal rules resulted in excommunication from the band. In some cases, menial tasks may have been required. In other cases, rehabilitation was granted by the elders. This was followed by a feast of reconciliation.

In the 21st century, Gypsies have struggled with contradictions in their culture. Fortunately, there is less defense against persecution from societies in which they live. However, some distrust and intolerance may continue.

Today, integrated housing, economic independence, and intermarriage with non-Gypsies have become increasingly common. Gypsies musical heritage is vast and encompasses such traditions as flamenco or folkloric music. Although Gypsies have a rich oral tradition, their written literature is sparse.

A storage compartment of the Gypsy wagon that also contains the rechargeable battery is located below the lower rear. Courtesy photo Gypsy9A

CONSTRUCTION STAGES

Emery Weaver detailed the Gypsy wagon construction stages. “Jennifer showed us books and pictures to help gain an image of what she wanted built. Initially, we envisioned it as a very plain looking Gypsy wagon without complexity. Through additional research, we realized how decorative the early Gypsy wagons were. It then became a much more detailed project.”

Plans were drawn up to visualize the construction stages. The plans also reflected the decorative pinstriping and décor that Watchous desired. “The steel part of the fifth wheel is 40″ in diameter. Initially, we thought a fifth wheel similar to a hitch wagon would suit. When drawn up, it became obvious that it would be too small. The wood on both the top and bottom of the fifth wheel are mortised and tenoned together with steel on top for additional strength,” Emery said.

The wagon has unique and ornate brass hardware throughout. “Locating those types of hinges and latches was challenging. Fortunately, we were able to find them through an internet search,” he said.

Watchous desired to have her home state of Kansas represented throughout the wagon. Emery noted, “We were able to accomplish that by including décor with sunflowers, wheat, meadowlarks and the state ornate box turtle carved on the corbels that come down the sides. Even the carved braces reflect a tie to Kansas,” Emery said.

In addition, the famed Kansas bison heads are affixed to the top front and rear ridges. “We were able to craft the buffalo heads using a mold. This task was a little tricky. My first attempt with the mixture failed. And then, the second attempt also failed. Finally, the third mixture worked to perfection,” Vernon Weaver said.

The wagon size appears to be tempered by the detailed pinstriping and décor. However, it measures 16’6″ long, 7’8″ wide, and 11’8″ in height. The front wheels are 37″ OAH whereas the rear wheels measure 51″. Emery said, “A team of draft horses can handle the wagon that we estimate to weigh between 4,500 and 5,000 pounds.”

Although wheat is seldom cut in sheaths and tied in shocks by Kansas farmers, it adorns the Gypsy wagon as the favored state crop. Courtesy photo Gypsy12

WAGON FEATURES

Capturing the extensive features of the wagon is a daunting challenge. A few of those details follow. There are cages for fowl on the lower front of each side. The trunk in the back would have been used to store outdoor cooking utensils. There is a luggage rack above the trunk.

Early Gypsy wagons had interior stoves to provide warmth. In place of the stove, Watchous requested a dry sink with a copper lining. A bedroom is also included behind mirrored doors with decorative leather inserts. A table beneath the bedroom can be pulled out as a dining table. It lines up on the sides with the interior seating, thus providing space to sit and relax.

Very ornate lights are installed in the bedroom and central area. Strip lights serve to brighten the interior. A corner cupboard is positioned on the right as you enter the wagon. The same area contains an all-in-one hat rack and mirror. A top and bottom cupboard with a countertop wrapped in copper is positioned on the opposite side.

Research did not reveal cargo space for livestock feed. No doubt horses were staked away from the wagon where they could consume grass. If the Gypsies worked for the same landowner for extended periods, livestock feed may have been provided as part of their pay.

“The Gypsy wagon was the most complex wagon we’ve ever built. Until it began to unfold, it was impossible to wrap your head around every little detail. Wayne’s plans for the wagon’s main frame provided necessary guidance. By following that drawing, the remaining body parts came together in the correct size.”

Four different kinds of wood were used, depending on location and purpose. For durable preservation, Weaver Wagons has perfected a multi-stage paint process. After those stages were completed, Wayne Troyer applied pinstriping and décor. “It was a project that required great thought and planning through each step,” Emery said.

Shown is a completed wheel on the Gypsy wagon with detailed pinstriping, hand applied by freelance artist, Wayne Troyer. Courtesy photo Gypsy17

ARTIST’S REFLECTIONS

Troyer is a gifted freelance artist who resides in Holmes County, Ohio. Since Weaver Wagons formation, Troyer has been the artist who applies free-hand pin striping and décor to their beautifully built wagons and restoration projects.

Troyer reflected on his involvement with the Gypsy wagon. “The Gypsy wagon was one of the most complex projects I’ve worked on due to its many facets. Initially, my assignments included designing and scale drawings.”

“Imagining a finished project of this magnitude is a major challenge during the beginning stage. Jennifer was very helpful with her input. In addition, Weaver Wagons played a critical role with their engineering craftsmanship.”

“The color scheme is important in a project like this. Once the colors are established, they must be arranged to be visually attractive while maintaining harmony throughout the wagon. For my input, I would apply pinstriping or décor once a section of the wagon was complete and painted. When another section was finished, I worked on that element, and so forth. Although my role was extensive, it was enjoyable. My total time amounted to 1,100 hours, broken down in many phases.”

“Working on the Gypsy wagon was a great experience. It was wonderful seeing Jennifer’s dream of a beautiful wagon come true. And hats off to Weaver Wagons for their extensive role. Thanks for letting me be a part of this incredible journey,” Troyer shared with pleasure.

There were multiple construction stages of the Gypsy wagon. Shown is a small portion of that development at Weaver Wagons. Courtesy photo Gypsy19

PARADES AND SHOWS

“A custom-built trailer was commissioned to transport the Gypsy wagon. At parades and shows, the wagon will be pulled with my Percheron team. I’m looking for a team of Gypsy Vanners to pull the wagon in the future. At various events, the wagon will serve to display my leather goods. In conclusion, I wish to thank the wonderful team who helped complete my dream of a Gypsy wagon,” Watchous shared.

Emery Weaver added these comments, “We could not have asked for someone better to work for than Jennifer. She was very understanding throughout the entire process. It helped that Jennifer and Wayne have the same taste when it comes to colors and design. We thank Jennifer for choosing Weaver Wagons in building her dream wagon and wish her well in promoting her leather products using the Gypsy Wagon.”

Hendricks of Mansfield, Ohio, covers a vast array of subjects relating to agriculture. You may email Hendricks at fwhendricks@gmail.com .

This picture shows an advance development stage of the Gypsy wagon at Weaver Wagons. Courtesy photo Gypsy20