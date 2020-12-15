Habitat Partnership Program State Council seeks livestock representative

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking volunteers to fill two openings on the Habitat HPP, which works through 19 local committees to resolve conflicts between agricultural operators and big game as well as assisting CPW to achieve management objectives for deer, elk, pronghorn and moose.

The two vacancies are for one sportsperson representative and for one person representing livestock growers. Both the sportsperson and livestock representative must be residents of Colorado and be nominated by a local HPP committee.

The livestock grower appointee will represent the interests of livestock producers on the council. The person does not need to be actively involved in livestock operations but must have a working knowledge and experience in the livestock business.

Anyone interested in the vacancies should contact the local HPP committee in their area and set up a meeting to discuss their credentials and interests in the Habitat Partnership Program. After receiving a nomination from a local committee, a letter of interest should be submitted to Pat Tucker, HPP Coordinator at pat.tucker@state.co.us. The deadline for nominations to be received is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

For more information, go to https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/News-Release-Details.aspx?NewsID=7667.