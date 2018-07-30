Hail, rain pound Greeley and Evans, largely miss Windsor; minor street flooding reported

A massive hailstorm battered Greeley, Colo., on Sunday night, leaving damaged homes, cars and foliage in its wake. Residents sent in photos from all across Greeley and Evans.

8:40 p.m. — Greeley Police Lt. Aaron Carmichael said police have received calls about damage from all over Greeley.

"It looks like the worst of it was west of 35th Avenue, and it cut a swath going southeast toward the Greeley Mall area," Carmichael said.

Police were busy after the storm responding to residential and commercial alarms, all of which Carmichael attributed to windows shattering because of the hail.

Carmichael said people were injured in a traffic crash on U.S. 34 on the westbound 23rd Avenue onramp. Drivers were caught in the hail, Carmichael said.

8:30 p.m. — Stetson Beaman, youth pastor at Christ Community Church in Greeley, was at Bittersweet Park for a youth group barbecue. Beaman said they had the kids under the pavilion at Bittersweet about 10 minutes before the hail hit.

"It was pretty deafening underneath the metal roof," Beaman said.

8:10 p.m. — Robert Koopmeiners, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder, said a fast-moving storm hit Greeley about 7:15 p.m. By 7:30 it was essentially over.

"The storm was moving about 35 mph," he said.

He said the storm moved south from Larimer County, still the worst of it missed Windsor. There were no major reports of hail there.

In Greeley and Evans, hail between 1-2 inches in diameter fell, turning some portions of the ground white like winter, clogging street drains and causing some minor street flooding, particularly along 16th Street.

Koopmeiners said storms earlier in the day had largely passed Greeley and Weld County over. There were reports of tornadoes touching down in Morgan County, but there were none in Weld County.

However, the late storm brought hail and rain. He said it was too early to know how much rain had fallen.

Koopmeiners said he did not immediately have any reports of severe damage.

7:50 p.m. — The storm that hit Greeley Sunday night also caused some street flooding, especially on 16th Street between about 11th Avenue and 35th Avenue.

7:20 p.m. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Greeley and surrounding areas, warning of 2-inch hail and 70-mph wind gusts.

The storm was located 10 miles east of Fort Collins, moving southeast at 40 mph when the warning was issued. The warning is in effect until

7:30 p.m. The warning follows a tornado watch that has been in effect Sunday afternoon, and remains in effect until 9 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, people should expect considerable tree damage, and damage is likely for mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.