Hail to the chiefs

I know that President’s Day is over but being a political junkie, I found these quips from U.S. presidents that the Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star editorial board put together interesting and I am presenting them to The Fence Post readers, enjoy.

“It is far better to be alone, than to be in bad company.” — George Washington (1789-1797)

“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.” — John Adams (1797-1801)

“In matters of style, swim with the current; in matters of principle, stand still like the rock.” — Thomas Jefferson (1801-1805)

“It is easier to do a job right than to explain why you didn’t.” — Martin Van Buren (1837-1841)

“The test of leadership is not to put greatness into humanity, but to elicit it, for the greatness is already there.” — James Buchanan (1857-1861)

“Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.” — Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865)

“Nothing brings out the lower traits of human nature like office seeking.” — Rutherford B. Hayes (1877-1881)

“The truth will set you free, but first it will make you miserable.” — James A. Garfield (1881)

“In the time of darkest defeat, victory may be nearest.” — William McKinley (1897-1901)

“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” — Theodore Roosevelt (1901-1909)

“If you see ten troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you.” — Calvin Coolidge (1923-1929)

“Blessed are the young for they shall inherit the national debt.” — Herbert Hoover (1929-1933)

“When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933-1945)

“You want a friend in Washington? Get a dog.” — Harry S Truman (1945-1953)

“Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953-1961)

Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future. — John F. Kennedy (1961-1963)

“You aren’t learning anything when you’re talking.” — Lyndon B. Johnson (1963-1969)

“Tell the truth, work hard, and come to dinner on time.” — Gerald R. Ford (1974-1977)

“Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it.” — Ronald Reagan (1981-1989)

“I do not like broccoli. And I haven’t liked it since I was a little kid and my mother made me eat it. And I’m President of the United States and I’m not going to eat any more broccoli.” — George H. W. Bush (1989-1993)

“There is nothing wrong in America that can’t be fixed with what is right in America.” — Bill Clinton (1993-2001)

“Some folks look at me and see a certain swagger, which in Texas is called ‘walking.'” — George W. Bush (2001-2009)

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” — Barack Obama (2009-2017)