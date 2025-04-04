Half a cup

Meinzer

Marriage is about learning to live with the one you love. In the honeymoon years, nothing your partner does can upset you. You know that you are perfect and have no faults or vices of your own, so it’s obvious that the person you married would share those same characteristics. Life is wonderful, you can’t imagine that anything could ever change this new reality that you have created for yourself and your partner. With all this perfect, nothing could ever shatter this perfect glass house that you have built right? Wrong. Life has a way of reminding us that we are human, and though we may think we are perfect in every way, our spouse loves us despite our faults, not because we don’t have any.

My bride of over 10 years is the most patient and caring person that I know. She has to be, she’s married to me. She loves coffee, like most women of her generation, she can sniff out a coffee shop from a hundred miles away and has her own special order for how she likes it prepared. These $5 a cup coffees are the ones that she always manages to finish every last drop, it’s the coffee that we brew at home that seems to lose its flavor after the first half of a cup. My wife tends to start her mornings with a hot steaming cup of coffee that never leaves her hands. She lets the warm cup heat up her hand and fingers as she visits with me over breakfast. Sometime after I leave for work, however, her cup becomes a marker for where she will spend the next few hours of her day. At least once a week, there is a great coffee cup round-up in our home. Half-drunk cups of coffee are found in the bedroom, next to her vanity in the bathroom, on the end table by her chair, and most are found in her craft room where she sews up wild rags and bed rolls. I can always tell what my wife did for the day, by where I find the half drank cup of coffee.

It’s hard to believe that I could be anything but perfect, but according to my wife, I’m not as innocent as you would believe. See it turns out that while we are on the great coffee cup scavenger hunt, we are also looking for my socks to go in the laundry. I have this little habit of taking my socks off in my recliner at night and leaving them there. This wouldn’t be a problem if I would take them to the hamper with me when I went to bed, but instead they slip down beside the arm rest and the seat ending up in the black abyss under the couch where pens, quarters, crayons, and Boone and Crockett dust bunnies reside. So, as we are gathering up coffee cups, I usually have to admit a chip in my armor of perfection as I fish socks out from underneath the couch.

We have learned to love each other’s faults after a decade of marriage. I poke fun at her trail of coffee cups scattered throughout our home, and she reminds me that unless I want to go barefoot, I better gather up my socks before laundry day comes around. Grace and forgiveness are at the forefront in our home. We try to teach our children what it means to live out these words, not just say them. That’s all for this time, I better go find my socks and a coffee cup before I’m barefoot and grumpy from a lack of caffeine in the morning. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.